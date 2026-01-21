Media logo
PAID CONTENT

Aldagi offers mandatory travel insurance for visitors to Georgia

by OC FORGE
Mandatory travel insurance for Georgia, 21.02.2025
Insurance company Aldagi offers tourists mandatory visitor travel insurance for Georgia, fully compliant with the Georgia travel insurance requirement and designed to provide reliable protection throughout the entire period of travel in Georgia.

According to Georgia’s travel insurance law, starting 1 January 2026, travel insurance in Georgia became mandatory for foreign visitors. Under this regulation, all international travellers are required to present valid medical insurance for entry into Georgia when crossing the border. This insurance required to enter Georgia must cover emergency medical expenses during the stay in the country.

Mandatory travel insurance for Georgia fully meets the Georgia entry insurance requirement and serves as a trusted insurance solution for Georgia border crossing. It ensures visitors can enter the country with confidence, knowing they are protected in compliance with local legislation.

Any tourist planning to enter Georgia and aged up to 70 years can buy visitors’ insurance in Georgia from Aldagi. The policy can be purchased online, from anywhere in the world, via travelgeorgia.aldagi.ge offering online travel insurance with digital policy issuance, instant activation, and online payment.

Visitors’ insurance in Georgia from Aldagi offers coverage of up to ₾30,000 and includes a wide range of risks, including:

  • Urgent emergency assistance;
  • Emergency hospital services due to illness;
  • Emergency outpatient services due to illness;
  • Emergency hospital services due to an accident;
  • Emergency outpatient services due to an accident;
  • Emergency dental services;
  • Repatriation expenses;
  • And accident insurance (death).

Visitors may choose between deductible (franchise) and non-deductible options, allowing flexibility based on individual needs. The insurance is suitable for both short trip insurance and longer stays, such as monthly insurance for Georgia travel or weekend travel insurance in Georgia.

In the event of an insured incident, policyholders have access to 24/7 support via Aldagi’s call centre. Whether it’s same-day insurance in Georgia, instant travel insurance in Georgia, or coverage for an extended stay, Aldagi provides a comprehensive and compliant medical insurance for Georgia, ensuring a safe, comfortable, and legally compliant journey.

Editor‘s Picks

