Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of ‘damaging’ residential building and killing animal

Avatar
by Yousef Bardouka
Damage sustained by a residential building’s door as a result of alleged Azerbaijani fire. Photo: Armenian Ministry of Defence.
Damage sustained by a residential building’s door as a result of alleged Azerbaijani fire. Photo: Armenian Ministry of Defence.


Armenia accused Azerbaijan of damaging a residential building and fatally wounding a farm animal on Friday morning.

On Friday morning, Armenia’s Defence Ministry accused the Azerbaijani army of firing in the direction of Khoznavar in the early morning, damaging the bathroom of a residential house and fatally injuring one small animal.

While the statement did not describe the extent of damage the residential building had allegedly sustained, photos attached by the ministry show a small crack on what appears to be a plastic door.

In its statement, the ministry called on Azerbaijan to investigate the shelling and to provide public explanations.

Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry only responded to Friday’s accusations, denying having caused damage to the residential building’s bathroom and killing the small animal.

‘We reiterate that the Azerbaijan Army Units never open fire on civilian population and facilities’, their statement read.

This marks the eighth case that Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of damaging civilian objects in the border villages since 31 March, with all statements containing photos showing the damage caused as a result of the fire, along with bullet fragments.

The accusation was also the latest in a series of mutual ceasefire violation accusations by the two countries since they agreed on the terms of a peace agreement in March, which has remained in limbo with Azerbaijan pushing for preconditions.

Arshaluys Barseghyan


A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

