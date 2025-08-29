Armenia and Pakistan to consider establishing diplomatic relations

The Caucasus is changing — so are we. The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers. Join our community and help push back against the hardliners. Become a member

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has announced that Armenia and Pakistan have ‘agreed to consider establishing diplomatic relations’.

The announcement on X came following a phone call with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday.

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, H.E. Ararat Mirzoyan @AraratMirzoyan and I held a cordial conversation on phone today, and agreed to consider establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Armenia. — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) August 29, 2025

Pakistan has long been an ally of Azerbaijan, and is the only country in the world that does not recognise Armenia.

The apparent breakthrough follows the 8 August Washington agreements between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, US President Donald Trump, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The day after, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to X to welcome the ‘historic peace agreement’, emphasising that ‘this landmark development marks the dawn of a new era of peace, stability, and cooperation in the South Caucasus’.

Sharif went on to congratulate Aliyev, writing that the agreements reflect ‘wisdom, foresight and sagacity in charting a course for a peaceful future for their region’.

‘Pakistan has always stood by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and we stand with them at this proud moment of their history’, he said.

While Sharif also showed his appreciation towards Trump, there was no mention of Pashinyan in his congratulatory message.

Aliyev also held a phone call with Sharif on 10 August, after which Sharif again congratulated him ‘for his vision and statesmanship’.

Spoke with my dear brother President ilham Aliyev @presidentaz this evening.



Conveyed warm felicitations to him and the people of Azerbaijan on the historic Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Agreement, reached in Washington DC.



Lauded him for his vision and statesmanship, and deeply… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 10, 2025

The following week, on 14 August, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, told the Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet Report that Pakistan had no intention of altering its policy toward Armenia without consulting Azerbaijan.

‘This is an expression of love, respect, and solidarity with brotherly Azerbaijan. We have adhered to this policy for three decades, and any change will only be possible after consultations with our friends in Azerbaijan’, Mohiuddin said.