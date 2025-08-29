Media logo
Armenia

Armenia and Pakistan to consider establishing diplomatic relations

Avatar
by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (left). Photo via Wikimedia Commons. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan (right). Official photo.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (left). Photo via Wikimedia Commons. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan (right). Official photo.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has announced that Armenia and Pakistan have ‘agreed to consider establishing diplomatic relations’.

The announcement on X came following a phone call with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday.

Pakistan has long been an ally of Azerbaijan, and is the only country in the world that does not recognise Armenia.

The apparent breakthrough follows the 8 August Washington agreements between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, US President Donald Trump, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The day after, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to X to welcome the ‘historic peace agreement’, emphasising that ‘this landmark development marks the dawn of a new era of peace, stability, and cooperation in the South Caucasus’.

Sharif went on to congratulate Aliyev, writing that the agreements reflect ‘wisdom, foresight and sagacity in charting a course for a peaceful future for their region’.

‘Pakistan has always stood by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and we stand with them at this proud moment of their history’, he said.

While Sharif also showed his appreciation towards Trump, there was no mention of Pashinyan in his congratulatory message.

Aliyev also held a phone call with Sharif on 10 August, after which Sharif again congratulated him ‘for his vision and statesmanship’.

The following week, on 14 August, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, told the Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet Report that Pakistan had no intention of altering its policy toward Armenia without consulting Azerbaijan.

‘This is an expression of love, respect, and solidarity with brotherly Azerbaijan. We have adhered to this policy for three decades, and any change will only be possible after consultations with our friends in Azerbaijan’, Mohiuddin said.

Explainer | How the India-Pakistan clashes played out in the Armenia-Azerbaijan infospace
Both Armenia and Azerbaijan publicly backed their respective allies — India and Pakistan — in the four-day war.
OC MediaNate Ostiller
Armenia
Armenia–Pakistan Relations
Azerbaijan–Pakistan Relations
Pakistan
Avatar
Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
106 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

Avatar

What is the value of a genocidal tyrant recognising the genocide of my people?

Arshaluys Barseghyan

CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 29 August 2025Members only

