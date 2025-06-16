Armenia dispatches nuclear inspectors to south following Israeli strikes on Iran nuclear facilities

Georgia’s new foreign agent law means OC Media’s team could face prison for speaking truth to power. Join the fight for free media in the Caucasus for as little as €5 and enjoy exclusive benefits from our team as a thank you. Become a member

Armenia has dispatched a group of nuclear inspectors to areas bordering Iran following Israel’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on Friday.

On 14 June, the Nuclear and Radiation Safety Centre (NRSC) reported that its specialists ‘promptly travelled to the Syunik province to conduct dosimetric measurements’ following the strikes. They found that radiation levels in the south have ‘remained unchanged’.

Measurements were carried out in several locations of the region, including Meghri, Agarak, and Kajaran. The centre said it would continue to monitor the situation closely.

Israel struck targets inside Iran overnight on 12 June and in the days that have followed, targeting military sites and nuclear facilities and killing dozens of senior military figures and nuclear scientists.

Following the strikes, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Saturday had a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi. They discussed the recent developments, according to the Armenian readout, with Mirzoyan emphasising ‘the importance of managing the risks in the current situation and avoiding escalation in the region’.

The ministry also noted that the two ministers ‘will remain in active contact, including related to the discussions in the framework of the International Atomic Energy Agency’.

The following day, Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The two discussed the situation in the region and underscored ‘the importance of staying in constant contact and close cooperation in times of crisis’.

On Monday, Armenian authorities reported that Armenian businesses were experiencing problems with imports and exports with or through Iran amidst the ongoing conflict.

‘There are a number of goods that are now at Bandar Abbas (Iran) port and haven’t exited it yet, a number of other goods are waiting on the roads’, Armenpress quoted Economy Minister of Gevorg Papoyan as saying.

Armenia swiftly condemned Israel’s latest deadly attack on Iran, with whom it enjoys warm relations.

While Tehran remained relatively neutral during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Iranian officials have repeatedly warned Azerbaijan against any attempt to seize a land corridor through Armenian territory by force.

Analysts warn of possible consequences for the region if tensions continue to escalate.