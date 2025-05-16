Media logo
OC Insider

Armenian authorities are choosing the wrong role model

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan

Armenian authorities are taking steps to introduce new restrictions on media and freedom of speech ahead of the 2026 parliamentary elections.

At the end of April, Armenia’s Justice Ministry released a series of draft legislative amendments, which, if adopted, would require media outlets — as well as individual social media users — to not only publicly refute or publish a response to insulting or defamatory content, but also to remove such expressions or even the entire publication.

The authorities also offered to make media outlets remove any insults in the comments section left by users on social media posts.

Finally, they proposed a huge amount of compensation for affected individuals — up to ֏3 million ($7,800).

The draft amendments followed a number of incidents featuring ruling party members and MPs targeting and verbally insulting journalists. The most notable example of this occurred in December 2024, when Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan, after being cornered by a political opponent regarding a journalistic investigation into alleged corruption, called local media ‘a big garbage dump’.

The ministry’s proposal also came a few days before the World Press Freedom Index announced Armenia had made significant progress, reaching 34th place, leaving its neighbours far behind — Georgia placed 114th place, and Azerbaijan fell further to 167th place.

Yet even amongst the celebrations, the first hint of the possible new restrictions came from the authorities.

Arayik Harutyunyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Chief of Staff and a prominent member of the ruling Civil Contract party, underscored the need for urgent self-regulation by journalists and media outlets, warning that in case there is a failure to do so, ‘the public will force the authorities to use serious regulatory tools, which you will qualify as a restriction on freedom of speech’.

‘Because it is obvious that the public has noted that the state has ensured unprecedented press freedom, but you interpret that freedom as permissiveness, an opportunity to incite intolerance, a means of inciting provocation’, Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook.

Armenian authorities, who often mention democracy as one of their greatest achievements, now seem to be acting as if it’s already ‘good enough’ — as if there is room to start backsliding. After all, why not? There’s still a long way to go before falling to the level of its South Caucasus neighbours, where freedom of speech is under even greater pressure. Georgia, for instance, appears to be following Azerbaijan’s path, preparing to adopt similar crackdowns on civil society, media, and free expression.

Concerned by the proposal — which will hopefully not be adopted, at least in its current form — I can’t help but think: couldn’t Armenia have chosen a better path, drawing on more democratic practices?

It is undeniable that Armenia’s media environment is highly polarised, with both the government and the opposition relying on affiliated media outlets to assert their influence. It is equally true that, due to technological advancements, fake news is spreading faster and reaching wider audiences than ever before. As the struggle for influence intensifies — especially ahead of major elections in 2026 — freedom of press and speech is not what should be sacrificed in this competition.

OC Insider
Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan
348 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

OC Insider

Russia’s cynical distortion of Victory Day

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller

On Friday, Russia will hold a grand spectacle in Moscow to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany. The official holiday — arguably the most important non-religious holiday in modern Russia — will feature a parade, and will be attended by several leaders from the Caucasus, including Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Abkhazian President Badra Gunba, South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev, and likely the heads of Russian republics in the North Caucas

OC Insider

Through poetry, Pezeshkian hits back at Azerbaijani irredentism

Avatar
by Aytan Farhadova

On 28 April, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Azerbaijan, the first such visit by an Iranian president in six years. While only a short trip, the one-day visit was quite eventful. One of the most memorable aspects of the visit was Pezeshkian’s sense of humour. Following his official meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Pezeshkian decided to read a poem by Mahamadhuseyn Shahriyar, an Iranian poet of Azerbaijani descent. As Pezeshkian is also an Iranian from the country’s

OC Insider

Under the red flag with a new design

Avatar
by Aytan Farhadova

On 22 April, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was met on Tiananmen Square by Chinese President Xi Jinping as Aliyev’s favourite song — ‘Homeland!’ (‘Ey Vətən!’) — played in the background. It was a message to the world that Xi was growing his club of authoritarian leaders. In their one-on-one meeting Xi stressed that China supports Azerbaijan in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and in continuing to follow a development path that suits its national

OC Insider

Chechnya reverts back to the Middle Ages

Avatar
by Elizaveta Chukharova

If you’ve been reading OC Media, you’ve probably noticed the horrifying events that have been unfolding in Chechnya over the past week. What’s happening there amounts to public executions — in a supposedly civilised country allegedly governed by the rule of law. It all began when a teenager attacked police officers with a knife in Achkoi-Martan, western Chechnya. As it later emerged, the motive was personal resentment. Witnesses say that the day before the attack, the boy — who lived in Moscow

Most Popular

News Stories

Armenian authorities are choosing the wrong role model

Military salaries cut in Nakhchivan as funding goes to ‘restore’ Nagorno-Karabakh

Daghestani security forces classify May police attack as a terrorist act

CEO involved in controversial Baku demolition released on house arrest

Thursday, 15 May 2025

Former Georgian Defence Minister Okruashvili arrested for refusing to appear at anti-UNM commission

14,000 Daghestanis isolated after rockfall cuts off 53 villages

Georgian Dream passes legislation to simplify banning political parties

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 15 May 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org