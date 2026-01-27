Media logo
Armenians deported from the US sent back to Armenia, authorities in Yerevan confirm

by OC Media
US Federal immigration officers stop a vehicle in Minneapolis on 23 January 2026. Photo: Angelina Katsanis/AP Photo.
Some Armenians who have been deported from the US were then brought back to Armenia, Interior Ministry spokesperson Narek Sargsyan has confirmed to CivilNet.

Sargsyan did not specify how many were deported.

The confirmation comes after Armenian journalist David Galstyan wrote that the deportees had been transported back via a charter jet, which flew from Texas to the east coast of the US, on to Bucharest, and then to Yerevan.

After landing in Armenia, the charter jet then went on to Uzbekistan, where it handed off 40 deportees, Galstyan said, adding that the Armenian Interior Ministry had confirmed it carried Armenian deportees.

The news comes as the administration of US President Donald Trump has undertaken an unprecedented campaign to deport millions of illegal immigrants. In the first year of his second term, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that more than 3 million illegal immigrants have left the US, including more than 2 million ‘self-deportations’ and almost 700,000 deportations.

Out of this total, 43 of the deportees were Armenian.

Earlier in January, the US announced that it was suspending immigrant visa processing for 75 countries, including Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Russia.

