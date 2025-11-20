Media logo
Azerbaijan–Israel Relations

Azerbaijan supplied Israel with 40% of its petrol during Gaza war, report finds

by Yousef Bardouka
One of SOCAR's oil and gas facilities. Official photo.
Oil Change International, a fossil fuels watchdog, has found that 40% of the crude oil Israel imported during the Gaza War was of Azerbaijani origin.

The organisation published its report to coincide with COP30, the United Nations’ annual climate change conference.

In it, they claimed that Azerbaijan, through Turkey, and Kazakhstan, through Russia, had supplied around 70% of Israel’s crude oil between November 2023 and October 2025, with Azerbaijani product taking the lead at over 7 million tonnes, or nearly 40% of the total amount. According to the report, a total of 61 Azeri shipments through the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline were made during the time period covered by the report, with Turkey being listed as the country of origin instead.

Kazakhstan came second at around 5.3 million tonnes shipped through Russia.

The report cited a legal opinion by Dr Irene Pietropaoli stating that the countries responsible for providing Azerbaijan with crude or refined petroleum products must ‘consider that their military or other assistance to Israel’s military operations may put them at risk of being complicit in genocide under the Genocide Convention’.

The text concluded by emphasising that the states that supplied Israel with fuel during the war ‘have done so in full knowledge of its atrocities’.

Azerbaijan enjoys close ties with Israel, supplying it with energy and receiving modern weapons in return.

Even as Israel is facing growing international condemnation over the conduct of its war in Gaza, Azerbaijan has deepened its ties, particularly via the Azerbaijan state-run oil company SOCAR.

In June, SOCAR bought a 10% stake in Tamar, one of Israel’s biggest gas fields, 90 kilometres from Haifa.

This deal is worth an estimated $1.25 billion.

Explainer | Is an Azerbaijan–Israel–US alliance on the cards?
While a common front against Iran may be what the US and Israel are seeking from a trilateral alliance, Baku is unlikely to openly confront Tehran.
Nate Ostiller
Yousef Bardouka
174 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.



Brussels' deadlock: EU diplomats on Georgia's uncertain future

Tamar Shvelidze

Tamar Shvelidze

The
The Caucasus Daily Brief Thursday, 20 November 2025

