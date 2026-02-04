Media logo
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan to cooperate with Israel on AI

by Nate Ostiller
From left to right: Erez Eskel, head of Israel’s National Artificial Intelligence Directorate, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev. Official photo.
From left to right: Erez Eskel, head of Israel’s National Artificial Intelligence Directorate, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev. Official photo.

Azerbaijan and Israel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of AI, which, according to the official Israeli readout, will ‘address infrastructure for supercomputing, implementation of AI in critical civilian sectors, human capital, and joint research’.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presided over the signing in Jerusalem on Wednesday. The actual signatories were Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev and the head of Israel’s National Artificial Intelligence Directorate Erez Eskel.

Azerbaijan enjoys close ties with Israel, supplying it with energy and receiving modern weapons in return. Even as Israel is facing growing international condemnation over the conduct of its war in Gaza, Azerbaijan has deepened its ties, particularly via the Azerbaijan state-run oil company SOCAR.

In his remarks at the event, Netanyahu said ‘AI, as you know, is Azerbaijan–Israel. AI is also AI, artificial intelligence, and we’re wedding the two things’.

‘We have a great partnership. It goes back for many years. I remember fondly my first visit to Azerbaijan many years ago. And then [on] my second visit, I saw the enormous change, the enormous development that took place there’, Netanyahu said.

‘So, I very much welcome this, and I know that General Askal will do everything to cooperate in the best manner with our trusted ally Azerbaijan. And we have many plans. I’m sure you will hear more about them, but I think this is another step up the ladder of forming this close relationship between us’.

Netanyahu concluded his remarks by saying that he sends ‘warmest greetings to President [Ilham] Aliyev’.

Analysis | As Azerbaijan and Armenia reset relations, Baku looks to the Middle East
Azerbaijan’s stature as a regional player has significantly increased in recent years.
OC MediaNicholas Castillo
Description of image
Description of image
Azerbaijan
Israel
Azerbaijan–Israel Relations
Benjamin Netanyahu
Nate Ostiller
245 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Azerbaijan to cooperate with Israel on AI

‘A quiet, creeping Russification’: the displacement of indigenous languages across Russia

Wednesday, 4 February 2026

Karachay–Cherkessia man convicted of murdering Moscow tourist he caught urinating on the roadside

Abkhazia launches investigation after alleged police assault at traffic stop

Nagorno-Karabakh’s final president loses lawsuit over history textbook

Azerbaijan arrests four more citizens for fighting in Ukraine

Former Daghestani Deputy Construction Minister sentenced in absentia over corruption scheme

Show more
Our Newsletters

The scourge of domestic violence and honour killings in the North Caucasus

Elizaveta Chukharova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 04 February 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org