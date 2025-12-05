Beka’s School and the future of English learning in Georgia

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

Beka’s School, a leading English language centre in Tbilisi, is undergoing a significant transformation. With the integration of new AI technology and a landmark partnership with Cambridge, the school is elevating its ambitions to meet international standards.

In the busy education scene of Tbilisi, Beka’s School has quietly grown into one of the city's best English training providers. It all began in 2016 with just two teachers — it has since turned into a major institution with nearly 40 people on the team, including 25 native English-speaking teachers who have successfully taught over 12,000 students so far.

The school's philosophy centres on creating a positive, friendly, and non-formal learning environment. The core methodology, developed by a team of Georgian and international professionals, is specifically designed to make modern, practical English accessible and enjoyable for Georgian learners.

The school's foundational approach is built upon a carefully selected team of educators, including 25 native-speaking teachers, all of whom have met rigorous selection criteria. This rigorous selection process ensures that instruction meets high global standards.

Adding to their expertise and dedication to Georgian learners, the school’s co-founder, Beka Berikashvili, recently brought out a detailed English grammar textbook. The book is made for native Georgian speakers, explaining English grammar in their language and using terms that make English sentence structure and grammar rules much easier to understand. It also addresses and highlights the most common mistakes Georgians make when speaking English.

The school demonstrates a strong commitment to social responsibility by consistently providing free resources, such as video lessons, English language clubs, and scholarship programmes, alongside its paid courses. This initiative enhances accessibility and supports broader language proficiency within the community.

Helping businesses grow

A big reason for Beka’s School’s success is its strong corporate service. In today’s global world, proficiency in English is often the deciding factor in a business’s success, making employee development a top priority for modern companies.

Over the last eight years, Beka’s School has worked with over 80 local and international corporate partners — including major banks, corporations, NGOs, and local start-ups.

Their corporate offering is designed for maximum efficiency and flexibility:

Tailored curriculum: Courses are adapted to the company’s specific needs, incorporating industry-specific terminology and technical language.

Courses are adapted to the company’s specific needs, incorporating industry-specific terminology and technical language. Convenience: Lessons are conducted either at the client’s office or entirely online.

Lessons are conducted either at the client’s office or entirely online. Accountability: Companies receive monthly progress reports and attendance records for their teams.

Companies receive monthly progress reports and attendance records for their teams. Expert team: Access to a large pool of certified Georgian and native-speaker teachers (CELTA, TEFL qualified).

This service is a crucial element of the school’s strategy, ensuring that the knowledge delivered is directly applicable and competitive in an international business context.

AI integration: overcoming the fear of speaking

In a bold move to tackle the common issue of the language barrier and the lack of speaking practice, Beka’s School is now fully integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its curriculum.

All students now have exclusive access to the premium app, Talkpal, which gives students the opportunity to have a 24/7 personal speaking mentor. The aim is simple: to remove the embarrassment factor and have unlimited practice.

‘The app never gets tired of listening and won't judge you for your mistakes’, Beka Berikashvili says. ‘This is a space where you can repeat the same sentence as many times as you need until you feel good about it’.

The AI offers diverse practice modes, from Chat Mode for spontaneous conversation on any topic (from the weather to quantum physics) to Role-Playing Mode. The latter allows students to rehearse real-life scenarios, such as debating with the AI, attending an HR interview, or even discussing medical symptoms with a virtual doctor. Crucially, the school stresses that the AI is purely a tool for training and rehearsal, complementing the human teacher, not replacing them.

The gold standard: Beka’s School is now a Cambridge Partner

In an even more significant development, Beka’s School has officially become a Cambridge English Educational Partner. This partnership puts the school into a select global network and guarantees that English is taught according to the highest academic standards of the University of Cambridge.

This agreement means more than just a certificate; it’s a commitment to global education quality for Georgian students. Our teachers get access to exclusive Cambridge training and teaching materials. This makes sure that the classes at Beka's School are always taught using the newest, most up-to-date methods.

The school has already integrated Cambridge One, an innovative digital ecosystem, which replaces traditional homework with interactive quizzes and personalised exercises.

‘The partnership allows us to strengthen our signature friendly and relaxed atmosphere with the world's best academic resources’, Natali Kenkadze, a co-founder of Beka’s School, says.

The school will soon begin preparing students for the prestigious Cambridge English Exams (B2 First, C1 Advanced). Unlike two-year validity tests like IELTS, the Cambridge certificate is recognised for life by over 25,000 organisations and universities worldwide.

By integrating AI-powered learning and adopting a globally recognised Cambridge academic framework, Beka’s School is positioning itself at the forefront of language education in Georgia, ensuring that its students — and corporate partners — are well-equipped for the international stage.