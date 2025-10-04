Media logo

Burchuladze demands arrest of senior officials

Avatar
by OC Media

Opera singer and opposition figure Paata Burchuladaze has read out a declaration to the gathered crowd, which he has labelled the country’s first ‘National Assembly’:

  1. The National Assembly declares that all power belongs to the Georgian people.
  2. Following the ‘falsified elections’ on 26 October, the government has constitutionally lost its legitimacy, and therefore its authority is terminated.
  3. The National Assembly declares a transitional period, which will ensure the peaceful assumption of power, the liberation of democratic institutions, the immediate restoration of dialogue for EU accession, and the protection of the country’s security and peace.

He declared from this moment, the Ministry of Internal Affairs must ‘obey the Georgian people and not Bidzina Ivanishvili’. ‘The moment they deviate from this, they serve bandits and a junta’, he said.

He then called on police to detain senior Georgian Dream officials: Irakli Kobakhidze, Shalva Papuashvili, Anzor Chubinidze, Mamuka Mdinaradze, Tea Tsulukiani, and Bidzina Ivanishvili.

OC Media
The
