Chechen police commander displays collection of 80 medals received ‘for killings’

In a video published on Instagram, Zamid Chalaev, commander of the Akhmat Kadyrov Special Police Regiment of the Chechen Interior Ministry, displayed a collection of around 80 state and departmental medals, highlighting that each award was received ‘for killing a specific person’.

The footage, which was first reported by the Russian independent media outlet Verstka, shows Chalaev speaking in Chechen with an unnamed person.

In the video, Chalaev showcases two glass display cases filled with awards. According to Verstka, one case holds 28 medals and orders, while the other contains at least 51. Among them are the Hero of the Russia star — the country’s highest state honour — the Order of Courage, and the Medal For Valour, as well as regional and departmental decorations.

Speaking to his companion, whose words were translated from Chechen for Verstka by public activist Musa Lomaev, Chalaev describes the origin of several of his awards. Pointing to one medal, he says: ‘This medal is cast from the silver of those we killed. It’s for killing Azov fighters’. Asked about another award, the commander replies that the Order of Courage was given to him ‘for killing the deputy of Byutukaev’.

Aslan Byutukaev was one of the leaders of the armed insurgency in the North Caucasus and was believed to be involved in the 2011 Domodedovo Airport bombing in Moscow. He was killed in 2021.

When asked directly whether his medals were awarded for killings, Chalaev answers: ‘Yes, every medal has its hero’.

Following the video, Chalaev reportedly posted a photo on his Instagram story showing himself posing next to the body of a slain militant, believed to be Byutukaev.

Chalaev has headed the Akhmat Kadyrov Special Police Regiment since 2019, after serving in senior positions within the same unit. He belongs to the same teip (clan) as Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov, effectively making him a relative and one of Kadyrov’s closest allies.

The Akhmat Kadyrov regiment is one of the most well-known security formations in Chechnya. While officially subordinate to Russia’s Interior Ministry, it is widely reported to operate under the direct control of Kadyrov. Journalists and human rights groups have repeatedly linked the regiment and Chalaev personally to extrajudicial detentions, torture, and killings. Chalaev has never publicly commented on these allegations.

In September, the UK imposed sanctions on Chalaev. He is also on the sanctions lists of the EU, United States, and Japan.