Abkhazian Parliament opts not to strip opposition MP Kvarchiya of immunity after protracted standoff

The Abkhazian Parliament has ruled that opposition MP Kan Kvarchiya will not have his immunity revoked, marking the end of a months-long effort to have him turned over for prosecution. The efforts to strip his immunity, which would have resulted in Kvarchiya being eligible for prosecution, stemmed from a public dispute he had been involved in with Russian political strategists who were reportedly illegally working in Abkhazia ahead of the local elections in November 2025.

Only three MPs — Leonid Lakerbaya, Alisa Gulariya, and Alhas Bartsits — voted for Kvarchiya’s immunity to be stripped. For those that voted against it, many appeared to have been motivated by prosecutorial missteps rather than the circumstances of the dispute itself.

The incident occurred on 5 November on Abazinskaya Street at an office rented by the Russian political strategists. That day, opposition members, including Kvarchiya, arrived demanding an explanation for the grounds on which Russian citizens Ivan Reva, Pavel Timofeev, and Dmitry Budykin were working in Abkhazia. They then summoned police and state security officers and demanded a full-scale investigation into their activities.

Following this, the three Russians, who were reportedly working for the pro-government newspaper Abkhaz Herald were expelled from Abkhazia. Once back in Russia, they contacted the police.

Based on their testimony, a criminal case was opened against the Abkhazian opposition figures on charges of grand larceny totalling over ₽1.9 million ($25,000). The Investigative Department of the Sochi City Police Department has also stated that the crime was committed with the threat of violence dangerous to life and health, committed by a group of individuals acting in concert, using an object as a weapon.

During the court proceedings, Prosecutor General Adgur Agrba insisted on the aggressive nature of Kvarchiya’s actions, claiming the MP had ‘made threats to kill, used physical force, and displayed a weapon’.

However, during an extended committee meeting chaired by fellow MP Daut Khutaba, the prosecution’s evidence was subjected to rigorous scrutiny, with many MPs questioning why such serious accusations were based on second or third-hand testimonies. The notion that the Russian political strategists had been ‘beaten severely and for a long time’ — the phrase the prosecution used in the indictment, was met with scepticism by MPs, who cited medical examiners as saying they had only received minor abrasions.

Questions were also raised from the procedural side, as Agrba acknowledged Abkhazian authorities had not actually personally spoken with the victims, and had solely relied on information received from the Russian law enforcement officials who had questioned them.

Fellow MP Timur Beiya asked further follow-up questions about the identities of the Russian political strategists, saying, ‘Who are these people? Are they foreign agents? Maybe they are connected to Georgia? Who is this “Abkhaz Herald”, who gave them money? Where did they get such amounts, what goal were they pursuing!’.

Agrba was unable to answer these questions, simply stating, ‘I cannot comment on this, we cannot make assumptions’.

Kvartchiya went on the offensive in his own speech, accusing the Prosecutor’s Office of ignoring his earlier appeals regarding the illegal work of foreigners in election commissions.

‘I addressed the prosecutor, the KGB, and the president long before this incident. I warned them about the work of foreign citizens. Everything that happened is the fault of the Prosecutor’s Office and other relevant officials’.

Kvarchiya then lashed out at Agrba, criticising the manner in which the Russians in question were allowed to work in Abkhazia in the first place, as well as the behaviour of the Prosecutor’s Office.

‘People came, behaved as they wanted, and all documents were issued to them. Why did the prosecutor believe these fraudsters and not me? Why didn’t the prosecutor believe the testimony of a patriot, a war veteran?’, Kvarchia said.

Ultimately, the MPs sided with Kvarchiya, with 23 opposing efforts to strip his immunity and another four abstaining.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.