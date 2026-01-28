Czechia concludes Kadyrov’s horse likely returned to Chechnya in breach of sanctions

Czech police concluded that an English Thoroughbred stallion named Zazu, belonging to Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov, had not been stolen, but was taken out of the EU by Kadyrov — likely in violation of EU sanctions. The horse had disappeared from its stable in 2023.

As reported by Pavla Kofrová, spokesperson for the police in the city of Litoměřice of Ustecký region, law enforcement authorities concluded that the horse was not stolen but was taken out of the EU by agreement between the owner and a number of other individuals.

As a result, the criminal proceedings have been terminated and the case materials have been transferred for consideration within administrative proceedings. The authorities believe that the law on the implementation of international sanctions was presumably violated.

The stallion Zazu disappeared from a stable in the settlement of Krabčice in the Litoměřice region in March 2023. At the time, police reported a possible theft of a horse valued at Кč 400,000 ($20,000) by unknown persons. Kadyrov himself, however, stated that the value of Zazu was no less than $10 million.

The Czech authorities also confirmed that Zazu was subject to EU sanctions, which, among other things, prohibit his sale and any transactions related to the disposal of property.

During the investigation, Czech police cooperated with law enforcement agencies in several other European countries, including Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Austria, and France. According to the police, Zazu was most likely taken out of Czechia via Poland. Chechnya was named as a possible destination, although, as law enforcement officials emphasise, it has been reliably established only that the animal left the territory of the EU.

Police also recalled that in January 2022, before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, attempts were made to remove Zazu from the stable in Czechia. At that time, the owner of the stable refused to hand over the animal, citing the existing sanctions restrictions.

Kadyrov himself stated in May 2023 on his Telegram channel that the horse had returned to him. In the post, he claimed that Zazu had allegedly been abducted by representatives of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and then returned to him in exchange for money. Later, in September, Kadyrov claimed to have tricked the SBU into giving him back his horse.

Czech police, however, deny both the abduction of the stallion and the involvement of any Ukrainian structures in the case.

According to specialised equestrian publications, Zazu was acquired by Kadyrov in 2012 and over the years of his sporting career took part in several dozen races, winning a number of them and bringing in significant prize money.