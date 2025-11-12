Forty people hospitalised after balcony collapse during funeral in Chechnya

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY



In the village of Ishkhoy-Yurt in Chechnya’s Gudermes district on Tuesday, a wooden structure — the balcony of a private house — collapsed while people were observing a funeral procession for a local teenager.

According to Chechnya’s Health Ministry, 84 people sought medical assistance. After examination and emergency treatment, 43 of them were hospitalised, two of whom are in intensive care. The ministry stated that the remaining victims received outpatient care and remain under medical supervision at their place of residence.

Chechen Health Minister Adam Alkhanov wrote in his Telegram channel that the injured had to be taken to four different hospitals, with most of them transferred to Gudermes.

According to unconfirmed reports, a day earlier, on 10 November, a fatal road accident occurred on the Ternovskaya highway near the town of Shelkovskaya, involving several teenagers aged around 15–16. One of them, reportedly a resident of Ishkhoy-Yurt, was killed. The funeral for the deceased teenager took place the following day. During the ceremony, women stepped onto a wooden balcony of a private house, which could not bear the weight and collapsed.

The press service of the Investigative Committee for the Chechen Republic reported ‘more than 20 injured’. Investigators and prosecutors have launched an inquiry into the incident. The case may lead to criminal proceedings under the article, ‘provision of services not meeting safety requirements’.

According to local residents, only women were on the balcony at the time of the collapse. Muslim women are allowed to observe the funeral procession but cannot be present at the burial itself.

Funerals in Chechnya traditionally last from three to seven days, during which relatives and acquaintances come to offer their condolences. Typically, men and women gather in two neighbouring houses.

Ishkhoy-Yurt is located near the border with Daghestan, 28 kilometres southeast of the district centre Gudermes and 16 kilometres southwest of Khasavyurt. The village has a population of about five thousand.



