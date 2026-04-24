Adam Kadyrov launches energy drink in Chechnya

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov’s 18-year-old son, Adam Kadyrov, has launched an energy called K13. Ramzan Kadyrov has previously called energy drinks ‘poison’

Russian independent media outlet Verstka reported that on 15 April, Ramzan Kadyrov and the Chair of the Chechen Parliament, Magomed Daudov, attended the opening of a hypermarket in Grozny, where they were offered the new drink to try.

Adam Kadyrov also posted a promotional video on his personal Instagram account showing a drifting BMW car with K13 logos attached. In one of the shots filmed inside the vehicle, the inscription DUSTUM — his nickname — is visible.

The visual style of the drink resembles products by Monster Energy: the can is designed in a dark colour scheme and the K13 logo font is similar to that of the American brand.

According to the outlet, an application to register the trademark was filed in March by United Company, which itself had been registered a month earlier. The owner is listed as Islam Visaliev. According to leaked databases, in 2020, Visaliev received a salary from the administration of the Grozny municipal district, and in phone databases, Visaliev was listed as an assistant to a former head of the district.

On 9 April, Visaliev registered another company called K-13, which is listed on the product’s official website. Both entities may be involved in the production and sale of beverages.

The alphanumeric combination K13 is used as a personal brand by Adam Kadyrov. The designation has previously appeared on clothing as well as in publications associated with his circle.

Previously, Ramzan Kadyrov had spoken out against the spread of energy drinks. In 2012, he called for restrictions on their consumption, describing such products as ‘intoxicating substances’ and stating that their use was unacceptable in the Muslim community.

Speaking at a meeting with doctors, Kadyrov described energy drinks as ‘poison’. He also explained his position by saying that the consumption of energy drinks contradicts the principles of Islam.

‘And what do we see on shop shelves? Everywhere, openly, beautifully packaged cans containing this poison are being sold,’ Kadyrov said.

Kadyrov promised that Chechnya would later propose a federal-level ban on energy drinks, but no such ban was ever enacted.

Instead, in 2012, the Chechen Parliament introduced fines for the retail sale of energy drinks.

Later, in 2018, amendments were made to regional legislation. According to the changes, restrictions on the sale of energy drinks remained in place but were applied only to certain categories of premises, including educational institutions, medical organisations, and cultural and sports facilities.

Adam Kadyrov is widely considered to be among his father’s preferred candidates to succeed him. He has already held several significant public and governmental positions and currently heads his father’s security department, serves as Secretary of Chechnya’s Security Council, oversees the Chechen Interior Ministry, and supervises the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, as well as a Defence Ministry battalion.

Following a car crash in January, his public presence has lessened, with some speculating that his father has other favourites now.