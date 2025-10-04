Media logo

Gas, fire, and confusion in central Tbilisi

by Mikheil Gvadzabia and Robin Fabbro

Clashes broke out on Atoneli Street, near the presidential residence, at around 19:00 Tbilisi time. This followed a call from one of the rally’s proponents, after which a part of the protest moved there from Liberty Square and attempted to storm the palace.

Police intervened, using water cannons, pepper spray, and tear gas against the protesters, who in response built barricades and set fires. The clashes flared up periodically.

Branded as a ‘peaceful revolution’ and ‘national assembly’, the rally apparently suffered from a lack of planning and communication, leading to confusion among many demonstrators.

Most of the protesters at the Presidential Palace then gradually moved to Rustaveli Avenue, in front of the parliament building, though some eventually returned to Atoneli to assist the small number of protesters who remained there. More clashes followed and continue sporadically.

Rustaveli Avenue at around 22:00. Photo: Robin Fabbro/OC Media.
Rustaveli Avenue at around 22:00. Photo: Robin Fabbro/OC Media.

Among some segments of protesters, dissatisfaction with the vagueness of the plan is evident. For now, the night continues chaotically.

