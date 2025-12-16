Media logo
Georgia

Georgia detains 49 for reported connection to post-Soviet mafia network

by Mikheil Gvadzabia
Screengrab of a police raid on individuals allegedly connected to the criminal underworld. Screengrabs via official video.
Screengrab of a police raid on individuals allegedly connected to the criminal underworld. Screengrabs via official video.

Don’t just read the news, help create it.

For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus.

JOIN TODAY

Georgia’s Interior Ministry has announced the prosecution of 63 individuals, including the detention of 49, on charges of connections with the post-Soviet mafia network, or thieves-in-law.

At a Tuesday briefing, Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze said the operation was carried out nationwide. In addition to those detained, charges were pressed in absentia against 14 individuals, including five who are themselves thieves-in-law.

Darakhvelidze said investigative actions in the case had been underway for the past several months. The defendants are accused of maintaining contact with thieves-in-law based abroad, carrying out their instructions, and actively participating in the activities of the ‘criminal underworld’.

According to investigators, ‘thieves’ disputes’ were planned in Georgia and abroad with the involvement of the accused, referring to settling outstanding spats between mafia members using traditional rules — sometimes the resolution can require monetary restitution, but can include violence.

Darakhvelidze noted that thieves-in-law based outside the country were also involved in the meetings, with the accused requiring one of the disputing parties to pay a specified sum either to the other party or for their own benefit.

‘If those involved failed to comply with their instructions, they were subjected to verbal and physical abuse. They were also threatened with the killing of family members’, the Deputy Minister said.

During searches of the suspects’ homes, police seized computer equipment and mobile phones as evidence, which the accused allegedly used to communicate with each other and with thieves-in-law based abroad.

‘In addition, firearms were seized during the searches’, Darakhvelidze said.

In addition to the statement, the ministry released recordings that allegedly capture phone conversations between individuals linked to the criminal underworld.

The criminal charges under investigation carry sentences of up to 15 years in prison.

Georgian ex-Prosecutor General and mafia heir ‘linked’ to gangland killing in Tbilisi
The murder targeting the brother of an influential mafia member occurred in March in Tbilisi’s upscale neighborhood.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia
Description of image
Description of image
Georgia
thieves-in-law
Crime
Mikheil Gvadzabia
344 articles0 Followers

Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

‘I want to know what happened’ — Georgian protesters on the lingering effects of chemical exposure

Nalchik nurse sentenced to prison over accidental HIV, hepatitis infection of patients

Georgia detains 49 for reported connection to post-Soviet mafia network

Azerbaijan proposes ban on vapes

Vigils held in five countries in memory of Chechen woman killed in Yerevan

Azerbaijan targets ex-deputy prime minister in probe into alleged Mehdiyev coup attempt

Kadyrov acknowledges that Zarema Musaeva was ‘taken’ to Chechnya because of her family’s activity

Georgian Patriarchate suspends priest critical of government and Church figures

Show more
Our Newsletters

The day riot police poisoned me

Mariam Nikuradze

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 16 December 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org