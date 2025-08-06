Media logo
Georgia

Georgian court acquits protester Giorgi Akhobadze of drug charges

Avatar
by Mikheil Gvadzabia
Giorgi Akhobadze greets supporters as he leaves the court free on 6 August. Photo: Levan Zazadze.
Giorgi Akhobadze greets supporters as he leaves the court free on 6 August. Photo: Levan Zazadze.

The Caucasus is changing — and not for the better.

With authoritarianism on the rise across the region, the threat to independent journalism is higher than ever.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

Georgian doctor Giorgi Akhobadze has been acquitted of drug charges seen by many as political retribution for his protesting against the government.

Tbilisi City Court announced the verdict on Wednesday, hours after media founder and outspoken government critic Mzia Amaghlobeli was sentenced to two years in prison. Despite the lengthy jail term she received, the judge in Amaghlobeli’s case unexpectedly downgraded the charges against her; she previously faced a possible 7-year term.

Georgian media founder Mzia Amaghlobeli sentenced to two years in prison
Amaghlobeli’s charges were downgraded at the last minute.
OC MediaOC Media

Akhobadze was detained on 7 December during the early stages of the ongoing anti-government protests, as he was returning home from a demonstration in central Tbilisi.

Akhobadze, a doctor by profession and a specialist in anesthesiology and intensive care, was charged with criminal drug possession under an article that carries a sentence of 8–20 years or life imprisonment.

Reporting from his trial earlier in August, RFE/RL said prosecutors had failed to produce conclusive evidence in Akhobadze’s guilt, such as video evidence. Akhobadze himself said drugs had been planted on him by police.

During the trial, he testified that while going home from the protest, he was surrounded by a group of police officers who restrained him and placed an object in his pocket.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

On 25 July, during his closing statement, Akhobadze said that his detention was an act of ‘revenge’ carried out by ‘cowardly, frightened people serving the Russian regime’, referring to Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party.

‘They think they’ve taken away my freedom, but all they’ve done is shrink my battlefield. No one can limit my freedom, and no one can take it from me’, he concluded.

Over a month after Akhobadze’s detention, his mother, a palliative care patient whom he had previously been taking care of, passed away.

Akhobadze is one of several protesters whose cases raised concerns about the possible fabrication of drug charges by the authorities.

In February, Transparency International Georgia listed Akhobadze, along with Nika Katsia — also detained during the protests — and Anton Chechin, a Russian citizen jailed during the same period, as protesters who had drugs planted on them by Georgian police. Katsia and Chechin’s trials are ongoing.

The group said that the ruling Georgian Dream party sought to discredit the protest movement by ‘fabricating’ drug charges against protesters, political opponents, and civil activists.

Alongside Chechin, two other Russian citizens were also detained on drug charges during the protests — Artem Gribul and Anastasia Zinovkina, a couple living in Tbilisi. They denied the allegations and linked the charges to their participation in Georgia’s anti-government protests.

The latest wave of protests in Georgia began on 28 November, when Georgian Dream announced the suspension of the country’s EU membership bid. The first phase of demonstrations saw heavy clashes and brutal police violence against protesters and journalists.

Hundreds of people have been detained, with criminal cases launched in over 50 instances. Several protesters have already been convicted and sentenced to years in prison. Their release — along with calls for new parliamentary elections — has become one of the demonstrators’ central demands.

Emotional scenes in Tbilisi as 21-year-old protester sentenced to 4.5 years
Mate Devidze was arrested in November during protests against electoral fraud during October’s parliamentary vote.
OC MediaMariam Nikuradze
Georgia
Georgia’s EU U-turn
drugs
Giorgi Akhobadze
Avatar
Mikheil Gvadzabia
199 articles0 Followers

Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Azerbaijan restricts banking operations related to foreign financial sources

Azerbaijan’s imprisoned journalists describe conditions during hunger strike

Tbilisi Court of Appeals overturns fine against RFE/RL journalist

Armenia and Azerbaijan ‘could announce peace deal’ at White House

Georgian court acquits protester Giorgi Akhobadze of drug charges

Russia confiscates $1 billion worth of assets from former Daghestani state secretary Magomedov

Georgia sets 4 October as date for local elections as opposition vows to boycott

Russia issues warrant for Georgian opposition politician Elisashvili for fighting in Ukraine

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Why I’m begging the universe for Azerbaijan not to recognise the Circassian Genocide

Yousef Bardouka

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 06 August 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org