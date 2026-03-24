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Georgian minor faces criminal charges for making ‘false bomb reports’ during Patriarch’s funeral

by Mikheil Gvadzabia
Farewell of Ilia II at Tbilisi’s Holy Trinity Cathedral (Sameba). Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Farewell of Ilia II at Tbilisi’s Holy Trinity Cathedral (Sameba). Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

The Georgian State Security Service (SSG) stated that a false report claiming the presence of bombs at the Holy Trinity Cathedral (Sameba) was made on the day of Patriarch Ilia II’s funeral. A minor allegedly involved is facing criminal charges.

According to the SSG, two anonymous calls were made to the Interior Ministry on Sunday, 14:30 — at a time when a service was still underway at Sameba and a large number of attendees were present:

‘The caller stated that they were located in the vicinity of the Holy Trinity Cathedral, armed with a firearm, and had planted explosives on the cathedral’s grounds. They threatened that if an evacuation was not carried out within the next 20 minutes, an explosion would be triggered’.

The agency added that although the caller attempted to cover their tracks by using ‘appropriate software to alter their voice’, as well as a ‘virtual phone number from a foreign country and a concealed IP address’, authorities were still able to identify them.

‘The minor admits to committing the crime’, the SSG wrote, noting that several mobile phones, laptops, and ‘other evidence relevant to the case’ were seized during a search.

Massive crowds gather to give final farewell to Georgia’s longest-serving Patriarch
Ilia II had led the Georgian Orthodox Church since 1977.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia

The charge of making a false report about terrorism, which the SSG said the minor faces, carries a sentence of 3 to 6 years in prison.

The SSG further warned that it possesses the necessary technological capabilities to detect ‘such criminal acts’ and that each case will be met with a ‘strict legal response’.Ilia II, Catholicos-Patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church, died on 17 March. He was laid to rest on 22 March.

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Georgia
State Security Service of Georgia
Ilia II
Mikheil Gvadzabia
446 articles0 Followers

Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

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