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The Georgian Orthodox Church

Patriarch of Georgian Orthodox Church Ilia II dies at 93

by OC Media
Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

The long-serving Patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church, Ilia II, has died at the age of 93.

Ilia II passed away on Tuesday evening after being admitted into intensive care with abdominal bleeding earlier that day.

Confirming his passing to reporters outside the hospital, Shio Mujiri, the incumbent of the patriarchal throne, hailed the Patriarch’s tenure.

‘He was an epoch-defining figure, and his passing is a great loss for the entire Orthodox world. I would like to extend my condolences to every Georgian, to all of Georgia, to our Church, and to all of Christendom.’

Mujiri will take over the Church until a new patriarch is selected. Mujiri had already taken over day-to-day management of the Church in recent years, as the Patriarch’s health had continued to deteriorate.

Ilia II had served as head of the Georgian Orthodox Church since 1977, overseeing a number of pivotal moments in the country’s history, including its independence from the Soviet Union.

For years, he and the Church had enjoyed overwhelming public support, consistently topping opinion polls as the most trusted public figure in the country.

As reports emerged of his passing, several senior government figures, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, gathered at the clinic where he was being treated.

This story is breaking and will be updated.


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