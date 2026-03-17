Georgian Patriarch Ilia II hospitalised

The Patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church, Ilia II, was transferred to the intensive care unit on Tuesday. A medical council has convened to assess his condition, which has been ‘still serious’.

The Patriarchate announced Ilia II’s hospitalisation due to a ‘sudden deterioration’ in his health in the early hours of the day.

‘The condition is problematic, though stable’, the statement said, adding, ‘we ask everyone for prayers’.

The public was soon updated by Health Minister Mikheil Sarjveladze, who stated that Ilia II had been admitted to the Tbilisi-based Caucasus Medical Centre with a stomach ulcer that had caused internal bleeding. He added that the bleeding had been stopped, but ‘the situation remains very serious and requires close attention’.

Throughout the day, senior officials visited the clinic alongside Sarjveladze, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, President Mikheil Kavelashvili, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, and the head of the State Security Service of Georgia (SSG), Mamuka Mdinaradze.

‘Of course, the state will do everything to ensure maximum care for the Patriarch’s health’, Kobakhidze said.

Representatives of the opposition For Georgia party also appeared at the hospital. The party was one of several opposition groups, including the ex-ruling United National Movement (UNM) to comment on the Patriarch’s condition. Germany’s ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer, also wished Ilia II a rapid recovery.

At midday, a medical council convened at the Caucasus Medical Center, after which its director, Sopo Aspandize, described the Patriarch’s condition as ‘still serious’.

‘The patient undergoes hourly tests’, she added.

Ilia II has been the head of the Georgian Orthodox Church since 1977. He is 93 years old.