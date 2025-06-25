Media logo
Georgia’s EU U-turn

Georgian poet Zviad Ratiani faces up to 7 years in jail for ‘slapping a police officer’

Avatar
by Mariam Nikuradze
Georgian poet Zviad Ratiani during his trial. Photo: Mindia Gabadze/Publika.
Georgian poet Zviad Ratiani during his trial. Photo: Mindia Gabadze/Publika.

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence.

For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is  afraid will get out.

Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today

Become a member

Georgian poet Zviad Ratiani has been remanded into pretrial custody on charges of slapping a police officer during a protest. If found guilty, he could face up to seven years in prison.

Ratiani was arrested on Monday during an anti-government protest outside parliament.

His lawyer, Mariam Pataridze, said prosecutors accused him of slapping the chief of the Didube–Chughureti Patrol Police Department, Teimuraz Mishveladze. The criminal charges of attacking a police officer Ratiani faces carry a prison sentence of up to seven years.

‘Criminal charges and from four to seven years for slapping or hitting someone is a cruel treatment, but unfortunately Georgian Dream got us accustomed to it’, Lekso Ratiani, Zviad Ratiani’s son, told journalists outside Tbilisi City Court before Wednesday’s hearing.

‘They were particularly targeting Zviad since November, and before that too. Of course, he was fighting till the end and I am sure no one liked him in our ruling party’.

Ratiani has been an active participant in the ongoing daily protests against the government which began in late November against the government’s decision to freeze Georgia’s EU membership bid.

On 29 November he was detained for petty hooliganism and disobeying police and was reportedly severely beaten after the arrest, as result of which he suffered a broken rib, broken nose, and other injuries. He was given eight days of administrative detention as a result.

Ratiani is the second person to have been detained on charges of slapping a high-ranking police officer since the beginning of the protests — the first being Mzia Amaghlobeli, the founder of media outlets Netgazeti and Batumelebi.

Amaghlobeli had slapped Batumi Police Chief Irakli Dgebuadze in January, leading to her immediate imprisonment.

Numerous independent media and civil society representatives have described Amaghlobeli’s arrest as a premeditated provocation, pointing out that just moments earlier, some of her acquaintances had also been unexpectedly detained at the same location, and that Dgebuadze had verbally insulted her.

Both within Georgia and internationally, independent journalists and human rights defenders, as well as diplomats and politicians, have called for Amaghlobeli’s immediate release, pointing out the disproportionate nature of the charges against her.

Western leaders condemn arrests of Georgian opposition politicians
In the past week alone, four opposition politicians have been sentenced to prison.
OC MediaOC Media
Georgia’s EU U-turn
Georgia
Avatar
Mariam Nikuradze
60 articles0 Followers

A veteran journalist with over a decade of experience, Mariam is passionate about gender equality and workers’ rights. Though often managing from behind a desk, her instinct to report from the ground kicks in whenever news breaks.

Related Articles

Protesters hold a sign defending freedom of speech in Tbilisi, June 2023. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Georgia

Georgian court fines person over Facebook comment about a government official

Avatar
by Mikheil Gvadzabia

Georgia’s new foreign agent law means OC Media’s team could face prison for speaking truth to power. Join the fight for free media in the Caucasus for as little as €5 and enjoy exclusive benefits from our team as a thank you. Become a member Tbilisi City Court has fined a person for a comment made on Facebook about an Interior Ministry representative. The case followed a series of fines imposed on several government critics over social media posts. Tuesday’s decision was fir

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgian poet Zviad Ratiani faces up to 7 years in jail for ‘slapping a police officer’

Georgian court fines person over Facebook comment about a government official

New charges brought against jailed former Georgian Defence Minister Okruashvili

Daghestani State Secretary Magomedov detained on corruption allegations

Giorgi Gvarakidze appointed new Georgian Prosecutor General

Western leaders condemn arrests of Georgian opposition politicians

Armenia raids opposition homes and detains Archbishop Galstanyan for ‘plotting coup’

Georgian Economy Minister Davitashvili resigns

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 25 June 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org