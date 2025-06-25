Western leaders condemn arrests of Georgian opposition politicians

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence. For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is afraid will get out.



Following the arrests and announcement of prison sentences for several leading Georgian opposition politicians, Western officials have condemned the crackdown but again failed to announce specific actions they would take in response.

In the past week, four Georgian opposition politicians were handed several-month prison sentences for failing to appear at a government-mandated commission formed to investigate wrongdoings under the former ruling United National Movement (UNM) party.

In line with recurring sentiments of disapproval connected to democratic backsliding in Georgia over recent years, Western leaders again voiced their condemnation of the arrests.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat, said the bloc’s foreign ministers had ‘discussed the growing repression in Georgia, including attacks on opposition leaders and media’, adding that the EU is ‘ready to consider further restrictive measures on those who are responsible’.

Kallas further described the arrests and lengthy prison sentences of protesters as ‘not proportional for these acts, which means that the justice system seems to be part of this repression machine’.

While Kallas said that there was ‘discussion of putting sanctions on judges who are conducting these things’, she did not raise the prospect of more dramatic measures that many in the Georgian opposition are calling for, such as the suspension of the EU’s association agreement or the revocation of free trade deals.

Marta Kos, the EU’s Enlargement Commissioner, took a similar approach, condemning the ruling Georgian Dream party’s actions but declining to outline a concrete response.

The arrest of opposition voices is an attack at #Georgia’s democratic foundations, which are being eroded by the day.



I stand with those fighting for a free & pluralistic 🇬🇪 society and call on the 🇬🇪 authorities to release all journalists, activists & those detained unjustly. — Marta Kos (@MartaKosEU) June 24, 2025

The US, which has largely remained under the radar in regards to its position on Georgia under President Donald Trump, told the opposition-aligned media outlet Formula that it is ‘deeply concerned by the continuation and increase in anti-democratic actions in Georgia, including the detention of political opposition figures and targeted harassment of civil society’.

‘We have serious concerns that Georgia is using its recently passed legislation [...] selectively against actual or perceived critics of the Georgian government — thus restricting freedom of expression and unduly limiting the work of civil society’, a State Department spokesperson said in a written comment to the media outlet.

Benjamin Haddad, the French Minister for European Affairs, said the arrests were ‘unacceptable’ and that France ‘condemns the authoritarian drift of Georgian Dream, following the elections in 2024 that were neither free nor fair’. Nonetheless, he too opted not to call for any specific actions.

At the same time, other Western officials were more outspoken in their criticism of the arrests, as well as the perceived inaction from the EU.

Is the free world really so weak that it is unable to do anything to support the Georgian people in their efforts to resist the establishment of a dictatorship in this small South Caucasian country? Authoritarian regimes and the ‘useful idiots’ who serve them will only gain more… https://t.co/13JBFDDFhw — Marko Mihkelson 🇪🇪🇺🇦 (@markomihkelson) June 24, 2025

"I am Georgian and therefore I am European" is a widely held credo. Yet, 🇬🇪 European future is in peril. This was the sense at 🇪🇺 Foreign Minister's meeting today. Opposition leaders in handcuffs, NGO's under assault, journalists in jail. Quo vadis 🇬🇪? pic.twitter.com/z30CK5pKvx — Peter Fischer (@Diplo_Peter) June 23, 2025

#Georgia 🇬🇪 The illegitimate Georgian government should be subject to restrictions on contacts from now on. Europeans 🇪🇺 must threaten to suspend current trade agreements rather than allow the current government to profit from what it claims to criticise ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/NpOP0HooYl — Frédéric Petit 🇺🇦 (@fpetitAN) June 24, 2025

Along with anger at Georgian Dream, many Georgians took to social media to express their frustration at the West, arguing that Georgia’s traditional Western allies have repeatedly issued platitudes of concern while taking few concrete actions to counter Georgian Dream’s authoritarian slide.