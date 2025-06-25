Media logo
Georgia

Western leaders condemn arrests of Georgian opposition politicians

Avatar
by OC Media
Lelo party leader Mamuka Khazardze being led away in handcuffs. Photo: RFE/RL.
Lelo party leader Mamuka Khazardze being led away in handcuffs. Photo: RFE/RL.

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence.

For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is  afraid will get out.

Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today

Become a member

Following the arrests and announcement of prison sentences for several leading Georgian opposition politicians, Western officials have condemned the crackdown but again failed to announce specific actions they would take in response.

In the past week, four Georgian opposition politicians were handed several-month prison sentences for failing to appear at a government-mandated commission formed to investigate wrongdoings under the former ruling United National Movement (UNM) party.

In line with recurring sentiments of disapproval connected to democratic backsliding in Georgia over recent years, Western leaders again voiced their condemnation of the arrests.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat, said the bloc’s foreign ministers had ‘discussed the growing repression in Georgia, including attacks on opposition leaders and media’, adding that the EU is ‘ready to consider further restrictive measures on those who are responsible’.

Kallas further described the arrests and lengthy prison sentences of protesters as ‘not proportional for these acts, which means that the justice system seems to be part of this repression machine’.

While Kallas said that there was ‘discussion of putting sanctions on judges who are conducting these things’, she did not raise the prospect of more dramatic measures that many in the Georgian opposition are calling for, such as the suspension of the EU’s association agreement or the revocation of free trade deals.

Marta Kos, the EU’s Enlargement Commissioner, took a similar approach, condemning the ruling Georgian Dream party’s actions but declining to outline a concrete response.

The US, which has largely remained under the radar in regards to its position on Georgia under President Donald Trump, told the opposition-aligned media outlet Formula that it is ‘deeply concerned by the continuation and increase in anti-democratic actions in Georgia, including the detention of political opposition figures and targeted harassment of civil society’.

‘We have serious concerns that Georgia is using its recently passed legislation [...] selectively against actual or perceived critics of the Georgian government — thus restricting freedom of expression and unduly limiting the work of civil society’, a State Department spokesperson said in a written comment to the media outlet.

Benjamin Haddad, the French Minister for European Affairs, said the arrests were ‘unacceptable’ and that France ‘condemns the authoritarian drift of Georgian Dream, following the elections in 2024 that were neither free nor fair’. Nonetheless, he too opted not to call for any specific actions.

At the same time, other Western officials were more outspoken in their criticism of the arrests, as well as the perceived inaction from the EU.

Along with anger at Georgian Dream, many Georgians took to social media to express their frustration at the West, arguing that Georgia’s traditional Western allies have repeatedly issued platitudes of concern while taking few concrete actions to counter Georgian Dream’s authoritarian slide.

Georgian Economy Minister Davitashvili resigns
Levan Davitashvili’s resignation was preceded by the arrest of his former deputy on charges of abuse of office.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia

Georgia
Georgian Dream
Georgia–EU Relations
Georgia’s EU U-turn
Avatar
OC Media
3237 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Daghestani State Secretary Magomedov detained on corruption allegations

Giorgi Gvarakidze appointed new Georgian Prosecutor General

Western leaders condemn arrests of Georgian opposition politicians

Armenia raids homes of opposition figures and detains Archbishop Galstanyan for plotting ‘terrorist attacks and coup’

Georgian Economy Minister Davitashvili resigns

Georgian police arrest man for plowing into anti-government protesters with car

Wednesday, 25 June 2025

‘A new language for living’ — Nana Zaalishvili on Soviet bus stops and Georgian architecture today

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 25 June 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org