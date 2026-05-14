Georgians rank second after Turks in deportations from EU

An EU report has revealed that Georgian nationals ranked second after Turkish nationals in the number of deportations from the EU in 2025. According to the statistics, 13,405 Turkish people were deported from the EU, followed by 10,475 Georgians.

Coming in third were Syrians with 8,370, followed by Albanians with 8,020 and Russians with 5,727. According to the statistics, 16,230 Georgian nationals were found to be illegally present in the EU in 2025.

The numbers, published by the EU Commission’s statistics department, Eurostat, reveal that a total of 491,950 non-EU citizens were ordered to leave the EU at an increase of 5.8% compared to 2024. Of those, 135,460 left the EU.

Germany has deported the largest number of Georgians, having returned 2,805 people in 2025. Germany has also recorded the vast majority of Georgian nationals found to be illegally present in its territories — 6,300 people.

Poland has come in second in terms of deportations with 1,965 returned to a third-country.

The data shows that the number of Georgians ordered to leave the EU has been consistently on the rise, peaking at first among all other nationalities in 2024 at 12,050.

According to the statistics, Georgians ranked seventh among nationalities denied entry to the EU in 2025 with a total of 4,785 Georgians. Comparatively, 4,825 were denied entry in 2024; 4,320 in 2023; and 5,640 in 2022.

The EU’s statistics do not explicitly cite reasons behind the deportations. Poland, which is a popular EU destination for Georgian workers, issued regulations revoking simplified employment procedures for Georgians in November 2025.

In 2024, Georgians made up one third of all foreign citizens deported by Poland at 2,500 people.

According to the Polish police, Georgian citizens committed the highest number of crimes per capita among all other foreign nationals, with the police saying that crime rates for Georgians had doubled since 2020.