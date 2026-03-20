Georgia’s 2025 GDP grows by 7.5% as IT sector soars

Georgia’s National Statistics Bureau, Geostat, has said that the country’s GDP grew by 7.5% in 2025, with the IT sector taking the lead and agriculture recording the biggest dip.

Geostat published its preliminary report on Georgia’s GDP growth on Friday, largely confirming its previous rapid assessment. The report said Georgia’s GDP grew to $38 billion, up from $34 billion the previous year.

The IT sector led in growth rates across sectors, growing by 29%. Agriculture, forestry, and fishing recorded the sharpest drop from the 13.5% growth rate recorded in 2024 to 5.7% in 2025.

However, while the IT sector appears to have experienced the highest growth rate, its contribution to the GDP only ranked fourth at 8%.

The indicators are close to what the National Bank reported in its quarterly report, in which it projected 7.4% GDP growth in 2025, while the preliminary estimate released in Q1 2026 indicated that the 2025 figure was 7.5%.

Touching on the celebrated growth of the IT sector, former MP and former president National Bank of Georgia, Roman Gotsiridze, claimed to OC Media today that ‘one-third of the GDP growth comes from the Russian factor’.

‘This includes cars being repaired here and then exported to Kyrgyzstan and elsewhere. As for the income of Russian IT specialists, only a small portion remains here because of the tax regime’, he said, adding that it is ‘a preferential tax regime’.

A Galt & Taggart study on the agricultural sector highlighted that due to fragmented land ownership and the low level of corporatisation in the sector, productivity per hectare in the country is significantly lower than both the world average and the averages of regional countries.

In Georgia, fruit yield per hectare amounts to 4.8 tonnes, while productivity reaches 10 tonnes per hectare in Russia, 11 tonnes in Ukraine, 11.4 tonnes in Armenia, and an EU average of 11.7 tonnes.

The Georgian government under successive administrations has maintained that the agricultural sector is a priority, while allocating most subsidy funds to it; however, the sector has not fully recovered or achieved significant progress despite these efforts.

On Thursday, Geostat also released the country’s total external trade turnover in goods for the first two months of 2026 (excluding undeclared trade), which amounted to $3.5 billion, 6.9% less than the same period last year, with exports reaching $1 billion and imports standing at $2.5 billion.

As for trade partners, the top 10 countries accounted for 68.1% of Georgia’s total local exports. Among the largest export partners, local exports increased significantly to China and the UAE. In addition, Togo appeared in the top-country ranking, where local exports this year amounted to $19 million, consisting entirely of petroleum products.