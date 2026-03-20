Media logo
Georgia

Georgia’s 2025 GDP grows by 7.5% as IT sector soars

by Helena Bedwell
Illustration by Tamar Shvelidze.
Illustration by Tamar Shvelidze.

Georgia’s National Statistics Bureau, Geostat, has said that the country’s GDP grew by 7.5% in 2025, with the IT sector taking the lead and agriculture recording the biggest dip.

Geostat published its preliminary report on Georgia’s GDP growth on Friday, largely confirming its previous rapid assessment. The report said Georgia’s GDP grew to $38 billion, up from $34 billion the previous year.

The IT sector led in growth rates across sectors, growing by 29%. Agriculture, forestry, and fishing recorded the sharpest drop from the 13.5% growth rate recorded in 2024 to 5.7% in 2025.

However, while the IT sector appears to have experienced the highest growth rate, its contribution to the GDP only ranked fourth at 8%.

The indicators are close to what the National Bank reported in its quarterly report, in which it projected 7.4% GDP growth in 2025, while the preliminary estimate released in Q1 2026 indicated that the 2025 figure was 7.5%.

Touching on the celebrated growth of the IT sector, former MP and former president National Bank of Georgia, Roman Gotsiridze, claimed to OC Media today that ‘one-third of the GDP growth comes from the Russian factor’.

‘This includes cars being repaired here and then exported to Kyrgyzstan and elsewhere. As for the income of Russian IT specialists, only a small portion remains here because of the tax regime’, he said, adding that it is  ‘a preferential tax regime’.

A Galt & Taggart study on the agricultural sector highlighted that due to fragmented land ownership and the low level of corporatisation in the sector, productivity per hectare in the country is significantly lower than both the world average and the averages of regional countries.

In Georgia, fruit yield per hectare amounts to 4.8 tonnes, while productivity reaches 10 tonnes per hectare in Russia, 11 tonnes in Ukraine, 11.4 tonnes in Armenia, and an EU average of 11.7 tonnes.

How the tragedy of the mandarin mirrors Georgia’s democratic demise
Unlike the celebrated wine industry, the mandarin is not an ancient Georgian tradition but rather a manufactured Soviet tool hanging by a thread.
OC MediaLilly O’Toole

The Georgian government under successive administrations has maintained that the agricultural sector is a priority, while allocating most subsidy funds to it; however, the sector has not fully recovered or achieved significant progress despite these efforts.

On Thursday, Geostat also released the country’s total external trade turnover in goods for the first two months of 2026 (excluding undeclared trade), which amounted to $3.5 billion, 6.9% less than the same period last year, with exports reaching $1 billion and imports standing at $2.5 billion.

As for trade partners, the top 10 countries accounted for 68.1% of Georgia’s total local exports. Among the largest export partners, local exports increased significantly to China and the UAE. In addition, Togo appeared in the top-country ranking, where local exports this year amounted to $19 million, consisting entirely of petroleum products.

Georgia’s foreign direct investment rises to $1.7 billion in 2025
The figure marks a 7.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024.
OC MediaHelena Bedwell
Description of image
Description of image
Georgia
Economy
Helena Bedwell
18 articles0 Followers

Helena Bedwell is a veteran journalist of 30 years, splitting her time between Norfolk, UK and Tbilisi, Georgia. She mainly focuses on financial stories, the government, the economy, lifestyle, and banking in Georgia. She also holds child development and psychology diplomas and is a certified translator and interpreter registered in the UK.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia’s 2025 GDP grows by 7.5% as IT sector soars

Second Georgian faces criminal charges for minor protest-related offences

Chechens again top list of asylum seekers in Germany, but successful cases drop sharply

Armenian Catholicos Karekin II’s presence at Georgian Patriarch Ilia II’s funeral remains uncertain

Court overturns verdict of Nalchik soldier convicted of intentionally blowing himself up with mines

Pashinyan claims Armenia faces war if opposition wins parliamentary election

Huge crowds in Tbilisi bid farewell to Patriarch Ilia II

Friday, 20 March 2026

Show more
Our Newsletters

‘The end of an era’

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 20 March 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org