Georgia’s foreign direct investment rises to $1.7 billion in 2025

by Helena Bedwell
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze (far right) at the opening ceremony of the Eagle Hills showroom on Rustaveli Avenue. Photo via social media.
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze (far right) at the opening ceremony of the Eagle Hills showroom on Rustaveli Avenue. Photo via social media.

According to preliminary results released by Georgia’s National Statistics Bureau, foreign direct investment (FDI) has reached $1.68 billion in 2025, marking a 7.6% increase from the previous year.

The figures also show a decline in investment compared to the $2.22 billion recorded in 2022 and $1.93 billion in 2023. Preliminary data for the fourth quarter of 2025 shows $391.7 million in FDI, a 2.3% decrease compared to the adjusted data for the same period in 2024.

A large share of the investment came from reinvested earnings by companies already operating in the country, totaling $1.4 billion. Additional investment included $602 million in equity capital and $311 million in debt transactions between investors and companies. These components together formed the total FDI figure for the year.

The UK remained the largest investor in Georgia, with $334.2 million, although this represented a 22% decline from the previous year. Other major investors included Turkey ($180.8 million), Malta ($173.7 million), the US ($158.1 million), and Azerbaijan ($143.9 million). Investments from the US, China, and Ukraine showed significant growth compared to the previous year.

The UK leads in FDI largely because Georgia’s largest financial institutions, such as TBC and Bank of Georgia, two of Georgia’s largest banks, are legally registered in the United Kingdom, and their operations are recorded by the National Statistics Bureau as foreign direct investment. Accordingly, the finance and insurance industry ranks first by sector, attracting $607 million in investment.

The bureau said that the finance and insurance industry attracted the highest level of investment at $607 million. Other major sectors included real estate ($185.7 million), transport and logistics ($166.1 million), manufacturing ($161.3 million), and information and communications ($115.2 million).

The data clearly show that growth in FDI is moderate, while financial services continue to attract the largest share of international capital. As Business Media reported in a separate Q4 breakdown, Eagle Hills’ Georgian branch, Eagle Hills Georgia, made it into the top 10 largest investor companies for the first time. Their investment is recorded as part of the construction sector, where total incoming investment in Q4 2025 reached about $33 million. The publication stated that the National Statistics Bureau does not publish the names of specific investors; therefore, the details were provided separately..

The final 2025 results will be published in August.

After a series of controversial projects, Eagle Hills sets its sights on Georgia
The $6 billion Emirati investment project has stoked controversy in Georgia after the government decided to classify the details of the agreement.
OC MediaHelena Bedwell
Description of image
Description of image
Helena Bedwell
Helena Bedwell is a veteran journalist of 30 years, splitting her time between Norfolk, UK and Tbilisi, Georgia. She mainly focuses on financial stories, the government, the economy, lifestyle, and banking in Georgia. She also holds child development and psychology diplomas and is a certified translator and interpreter registered in the UK.

