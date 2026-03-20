Huge crowds in Tbilisi bid farewell to Patriarch Ilia II

Massive crowds have been standing in long lines at Tbilisi’s Holy Trinity Cathedral (Sameba), where the late Patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church Ilia II is lying in state. He will be laid to rest on Sunday.

Ilia II, who died on Tuesday in the intensive care unit after being transferred with gastric bleeding, was first taken from the hospital to the Patriarchal residence, and then to Sameba. The cathedral has been opened around the clock, allowing the faithful to pay their respects.

Traffic has been restricted in the area surrounding the cathedral by the Interior Ministry and will remain in place until Sunday, when the Patriarch will be laid to rest at Sioni Cathedral in the old town. According to Metropolitan Iobi Akiashvili, this was Ilia II’s own wish, which he had conveyed to those close to him.

A line of mourners outside Sameba Cathedral. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

In connection with the funeral, railway services and Tbilisi municipal transport will be free over the weekend. In addition, free transport will be arranged for those wishing to travel to Tbilisi from the regions. The decision, adopted by a state commission established following the Patriarch’s death, was announced by the government.

Over the past few days, condolences have been expressed by political, diplomatic, and religious circles both within Georgia and abroad. The list of religious leaders expected to attend Ilia II’s funeral has not yet been publicly confirmed.

Archpriest Teimuraz Tatarashvili told local media on Thursday that ‘various delegations’ from Orthodox Churches are planning to attend. Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew I will reportedly be among them. Meanwhile, Russian state media reported that the Russian Orthodox Church will be represented by Metropolitan Veniamin Tupieka — Moscow-appointed Patriarchal Exarch of the Belarusian Orthodox Church.

Ilia II had served as head of the Georgian Orthodox Church since 1977, seeing the country through a number of pivotal moments in its history, including its independence from the Soviet Union.