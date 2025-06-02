Russia registers pro-Ingush independence activist and journalist as a ‘terrorist’



Russia has registered Magomed Torijev, a journalist and member of the Ingush Independence Committee, in its unified register of extremists and terrorists, accusing him under terrorism charges.

Torijev’s name appeared on Russia’s Federal Financial Monitoring Service’s register on Thursday. While the register did not disclose the exact charges or articles under which Torijev is wanted, the presence of an asterisk by his name indicates that investigators suspect Torijev’s actions to fall under the most serious ‘terrorism’ article.

In February 2025, the Ingushetian police issued a federal wanted notice for Torijev. The Russian authorities have not officially revealed the charges pressed against the journalist.

However, according to Sapa Kavkaz, the criminal prosecution may also be linked to a video that was published in August on the committee’s social media accounts. In the video, unidentified people in black uniforms call on viewers to join the ranks of the ‘Ingush liberation army’. Censor.NET noted that the video was filmed on the territory of Ingushetia.

Some human rights defenders noted that in spring 2024, law enforcement officers had already linked Torijev to the case of another committee member, Ahmad Ozdo (also known as Temirlan Gudiev), against whom a criminal case was opened for organising an extremist community. At the same time, Torijev’s official involvement in Ozdo’s activities has never been formally confirmed.

The Ingush Independence Committee was established in January 2024 at a congress of supporters of an independent Ingushetia held in Istanbul. Among its stated aims are the consolidation of Ingush society around the idea of freedom and independence for the region, the preservation of cultural and religious identity, and the creation of the legal framework for building an independent state.

In the founding documents circulated by the organisers, it is emphasised that the committee stands against ‘yet another deception of the people and a new wave of violence’ by the Russian authorities and seeks to protect the rights of the Ingush population.

In July 2024, the Russian Ministry of Justice added the ‘Anti-Russian Separatist Movement’ and its alleged 55 structural subdivisions to the list of banned public associations. A month earlier, in June, Russia’s Supreme Court granted the Justice Ministry’s request and declared the ‘Anti-Russian Separatist Movement’ extremist. The committee was listed among the movement’s structural subdivisions.

Documents in the case state that the authorities view the movement’s activities as being aimed at ‘inciting separatism and creating conditions for the disintegration of the Russian Federation’.

Torijev is primarily known as a journalist who has long collaborated with outlets critical of federal government policy, including with OC Media. In November 2024, the Justice Ministry registered him as a foreign agent for publishing ‘materials that create a negative image of government decisions’. Torijev subsequently left Russia and, according to media reports, has been abroad for the past few months.

The registry of the Federal Financial Monitoring Service includes individuals and legal entities Moscow believes are involved in banned extremist or terrorist organisations, the financing of terrorist activities, or other actions falling under the relevant articles of the Russian criminal code. Once a person or organisation is added to the register, all banks and financial institutions are obliged to block or suspend any transactions involving their accounts or assets.

Organisations such as foundations, media outlets, or public associations are obliged to check their partners, contractors, and donors against this register. If a person or company’s name appears on the list, Russian organisations are barred from signing contracts with them, receiving donations from them, or from cooperating with them.

For individuals, inclusion in the list effectively means losing access to all legal financial products such as loans, deposits, transfers, and it also seriously complicates opportunities for employment and running businesses.