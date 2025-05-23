Kadyrov attends wedding of UAE ambassador’s son in Abu Dhabi



On Thursday, Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov attended the wedding of the son of the UAE’s Ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Ahmad Al Jaber, held in Abu Dhabi.

The event took place at the personal invitation of Ambassador Al Jaber. Kadyrov shared his impressions of the visit on his Telegram channel, highlighting the warm welcome and the friendly atmosphere of the gathering.

In honour of the guests from the Chechen Republic, the traditional Arab dance al-Ayyala was performed to a song that included the lyrics: ‘My greetings to the Chechen people, full of respect and warmth’. Kadyrov described the moment as deeply moving and a sign of profound respect and brotherly relations. He also expressed confidence that cooperation with the ambassador would help strengthen mutual understanding and bring tangible benefits to both the UAE and Russia.

Kadyrov has previously visited the UAE on numerous occasions, including both official visits and private trips. In March 2025, he took part in a joint iftar at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In December 2023, Kadyrov also met with the UAE president in Abu Dhabi to discuss the development of bilateral relations.

According to investigative journalism reports, Kadyrov’s private aircraft made no fewer than 14 flights to the UAE in 2021–2022. Throughout 2023 and 2024, his aircraft also frequently visited Dubai and surrounding areas. These visits included both official meetings and participation in various events.

Back in 2015, Kadyrov held discussions with then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, about developing mechanisms to support and grow small businesses in Chechnya. Additionally, his wife, Medni Kadyrova, launched the Firdaws fashion brand in Dubai in 2012, and their daughter, Aishat, presented a collection in 2017.

In recent months, media outlets have reported on alleged tensions between Kadyrov and the Kremlin. According to sources, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) expressed dissatisfaction over unsanctioned discussions held by Kadyrov with representatives of Gulf monarchies concerning the future of his assets and his family’s security. Reports claim these discussions were conducted without Moscow’s approval, which has led to strained relations.

Amid these developments, speculation has emerged about a possible relocation of Kadyrov’s family to the UAE. Some Russian independent media outlets, including Vazhnye istorii (iStories), reported that sources had suggested that he has begun transferring assets abroad and has acquired property in both Qatar and the UAE. However, there has been no official confirmation of these claims.

Earlier in May 2025, Kadyrov announced his intention to resign, citing the need for a leadership renewal in Chechnya. However, following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he dismissed rumours of his resignation and has continued to serve as head of the republic.





