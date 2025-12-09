Kadyrov, son Adam, and associates receive awards from Russia’s National Guard

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov has been presented with the medal For Military Merit by the Director of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya), Viktor Zolotov, who arrived in Chechnya with his subordinates. Kadyrov’s 18-year-old son Adam and other associates also received medals and departmental awards. No precise details as to why the awards were granted have been officially provided

Chechen government head Magomed Daudov reported the awarding of the medal on Monday.

In Russia, the medal For Military Merit is awarded for outstanding performance while fulfilling military duties or for successfully leading subordinates during special operations. In March, Kadyrov’s then 17-year-old son, Adam, received the same medal.

On the day of Zolotov’s visit, he was ceremonially greeted at the airport by Kadyrov himself. The official purpose of the visit was not disclosed.

During the visit, medals and departmental awards were also given to other members of Chechen authorities and security services. Sharip Delimkhanov, the brother of MP Adam Delimkhanov and head of Chechnya’s Rosgvardiya branch, received the title Hero of Russia. Daudov and his deputy Abuzayd Vismuradov were awarded departmental medals For Military Merit. Anzor Bisaev, commander of the Akhmat-Grozny OMON unit, who is accused by Ukraine of torturing a minor, received the second-class For Bravery medal. Musa Besaev, commander of the ‘Sever’ regiment, was awarded a ceremonial pistol.

In addition, Adam Kadyrov, head of his father’s security service and secretary of the Chechen Security Council, was awarded a certificate of honour.

According to Daudov, Adam Kadyrov received the certificate for his ‘personal contribution and active support of Rosgvardiya units in carrying out tasks to protect the constitutional order, ensure public safety, and maintain law and order’. Daudov noted in his statement that Adam ‘diligently continues the path of the first president of Chechnya, Akhmat-Hadzhi Kadyrov’, and is a ‘responsible and efficient individual’.

In 2016, Zolotov received Chechnya’s highest order, named after Akhmat Kadyrov. The award is made of 750-grade gold, set with 36 diamonds, sapphires, and rubies, and valued at ₽315,000 ($4,000).

In 2024, Zolotov presented general-major epaulettes to Delimkhanov, and granted the title ‘Hero of Chechnya’ to his brother, Alibek Delimkhanov.

All individuals awarded during Zolotov’s visit are subject to sanctions by the EU and several other countries, imposed, in particular, for their participation in Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.