Ramzan Kadyrov’s son gets second medal in 10 days



Georgia’s new foreign agent law means OC Media’s team could face prison for speaking truth to power. Join the fight for free media in the Caucasus for as little as €5 and enjoy exclusive benefits from our team as a thank you. Become a member

Seventeen-year-old Adam Kadyrov, son of the Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov, has received another distinction — the special forces unit OMON Akhmat-Fortress medal.

The teenager is awarded for ‘active initiative, assistance in fulfilling combat tasks, and a significant contribution to the development of the National Guard units’. The award was announced by the Chechen State Television and Radio Company ‘Grozny’ on its VKontakte page.

The medal was presented by Abdul-Kerim Kadyrov, commander of the OMON Akhmat unit and a cousin of Ramzan Kadyrov. The ceremony reportedly took place in a formal setting, attended by representatives of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) and other security structures.

Official sources have not yet specified the exact merits for which Adam Kadyrov received this distinction.

In October 2022, Ramzan Kadyrov claimed that his three underage sons — Akhmat, Eli, and Adam (then aged 16, 15, and 14, respectively) — had participated in combat operations in Ukraine. To support his claim, he published a video showing them firing machine guns and grenade launchers, allegedly providing cover for advancing troops. However, details in the footage suggested that the scenes may have been filmed in the rear, rather than on the front lines. The teenagers have not publicly claimed to have taken part in the war since.

This is Adam Kadyrov’s second award in the past 10 days. On 12 May, he was given a commemorative medal marking the 25th anniversary of the OMON Akhmat-Grozny unit. That award was announced by Ramzan Kadyrov via his social media channels. The ceremony was attended by a delegation from Belarus, representing the Minsk riot police.

In recent years, Adam Kadyrov has repeatedly drawn attention for the number of honours he has received, particularly in view of his young age. Official statements concerning his awards generally refrain from explaining the basis for these decorations. Though many of the titles and medals would normally require recipients to be of legal age or have substantial official achievements, no obstacles appear to have been raised in Adam Kadyrov’s case.

Adam Kadyrov currently holds several official positions. At the age of 15, he was appointed as the head of the personal security service of the Chechen leader. In April 2025, he was appointed to the previously nonexistent position of supervisor of the regional office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Later that same month, he assumed the role of Secretary of the Chechen Security Council.

In 2023, Adam Kadyrov’s name gained national attention following the publication of a video in which he was seen physically assaulting Nikita Zhuravel, a man detained on suspicion of burning a copy of the Quran. Ramzan Kadyrov publicly endorsed his son’s actions, and shortly afterwards, Adam Kadyrov was awarded the title of Hero of Chechnya.

The OMON Akhmat unit that awarded Adam Kadyrov his latest medal is one of the primary security formations within the Russian National Guard’s structure in the Chechen Republic. The unit plays a key role in maintaining public order and conducting security operations in the region.

Independent Russian media outlets have noted in recent months that Ramzan Kadyrov is grooming Adam Kadyrov as his successor and is seeking a legal or political mechanism through which power can be transferred. However, under Russian law, direct transfer of official government positions to family members is not permitted.