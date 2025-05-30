Kadyrov’s underage son Adam shares video of himself rescuing a stuck car



Adam Kadyrov, the 17-year-old son of Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov, published a video on his Instagram account — which is banned in Russia — showing how he allegedly rescued a civilian car stuck in the mud, describing it as a ‘heroic deed’.

The footage shows Adam Kadyrov, behind the wheel of an SUV travelling in a convoy along a dirt road, stopping his vehicle, getting out, and together with his entourage helping to push a stuck van out of the mud. Afterwards, he returns to the driver’s seat.

The video is accompanied by the caption: ‘This kind of upbringing is not instilled — it is in the blood. It is a soul tempered from childhood, not with words but by example. When helping is not a feat, but a natural impulse of the heart’.

The time and location of the footage are not specified in the post.

Meanwhile, in Russia, it is only legal to drive a car from the age of 18, whereas Adam Kadyrov is only 17. Nevertheless, the video clearly shows him independently operating the SUV. Additionally, in the footage, it is evident that while driving the moving vehicle, Adam Kadyrov was not wearing a seat belt, which also violates traffic regulations.

In recent months, Adam Kadyrov has regularly been making headlines as he continues to accumulate new positions and awards. At the age of 15, he was appointed as the head of the personal security service of the Chechen leader. In April 2025, he was appointed to the previously nonexistent position of supervisor of the regional office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Later that same month, he assumed the role of Secretary of the Chechen Security Council.

Adam Kadyrov obtained the appointments despite being underage and having no political experience. It is not even clear whether he has completed school — it was publicly announced that he started first grade in 2015, but there has been no information about his academic progress. Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov has not stated whether his son completed school externally, so Adam Kadyrov should currently only be in the 10th grade.

In 2023, Adam Kadyrov’s name gained national attention following the publication of a video in which he was seen physically assaulting Nikita Zhuravel, a man detained on suspicion of burning a copy of the Quran. Ramzan Kadyrov publicly endorsed his son’s actions, and shortly afterwards, Adam Kadyrov was awarded the title of Hero of Chechnya.

The OMON Akhmat unit that awarded Adam Kadyrov his latest medal is one of the primary security formations within the Russian National Guard’s structure in the Chechen Republic. The unit plays a key role in maintaining public order and conducting security operations in the region.

Independent Russian media outlets have claimed in recent months that Ramzan Kadyrov is grooming Adam Kadyrov as his successor and is seeking a legal or political mechanism through which power can be transferred. However, under Russian law, direct transfer of official government positions to family members is not permitted.