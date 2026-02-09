Media logo
Georgia

Kavelashvili claims Vance said US wants relations reset

by OC Media
Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili (left), Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili (center), and US Vice President JD Vance (right) meeting in Milan on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics. Official photo.
Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili (left), Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili (center), and US Vice President JD Vance (right) meeting in Milan on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics. Official photo.

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili has shared excerpts of the short unofficial meetings he had with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics in Milan, claiming both had expressed a desire for a reset in Georgia–US relations. Kavelashvili also said Vance and Rubio had blamed the administration of former President Joe Biden for the current poor state of bilateral ties.

Once the closest ally in the region, Georgia’s relations with the US have crumbled in recent years, although most observers would chalk the downfall more to the democratic backsliding under the ruling Georgian Dream party rather than specific policies imposed by Biden.

Since his election, Georgian Dream has openly courted US President Donald Trump and placed hope that their alleged shared ideology could help mend ties, but their efforts have yet to bear fruit. There have been no high-level meetings in the first year of Trump’s term, besides the informal talks Kavelashvili had with Vance and Rubio on 5 February in Italy.

Marco Rubio greeted me’, Kavelashvili told the pro-government media outlet Imedi.

‘Then a small, warm, sincere, and positive conversation took place with JD Vance [...] He mentioned our country very warmly and I was surprised how much the Vice President of America knew that we are a Christian country, a follower of traditions, he even mentioned the Patriarch [Ilia II]’.

Kavelashvili added that Vance had told him the US ‘will definitely try to renew relations with us’.

At a separate event in Milan the following day, Kavelashvili said he had a longer conversation with Rubio, during which Rubio laid the blame on Biden for poisoning relations with Georgia, which carried over to the current administration.

‘I don’t even want to use the word. It possibly cannot be translated directly from English, more like ‘filth [or stink]’ — that is how he [Rubio] described the great negativity the previous administration carried toward us. They themselves realise that this was unrealistic and inappropriate in relation to our country’.

Kavelashvili added that Rubio said the US is in ‘the process of cleaning up this negativity in our relations and in the near future they will definitely prepare properly for our relations to be established’.

Georgia’s deputy foreign minister visits Washington, expresses desire for ‘reset’
The amendments were introduced in legislation concerning both primary school and higher education.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia
Description of image
Description of image
Georgia
Georgia–US Relations
The United States
Mikheil Kavelashvili
OC Media
3656 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Kavelashvili claims Vance said US wants relations reset

Russia offers Armenia ‘comprehensive cooperation’ in nuclear energy ahead of Vance visit

Russia tries two Daghestanis in absentia for supporting Ukraine’s Azov Battalion

Review | Some Interviews on Personal Matters — a Georgian woman, uninterrupted

Monday, 9 February 2026

Key Georgian pro-government media outlet Imedi to be sold

Armenian intelligence denies ties to Bahruz Samadov

Georgian Dream satellite calls for EU integration debate

Show more
Our Newsletters

The scourge of domestic violence and honour killings in the North Caucasus

Elizaveta Chukharova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 09 February 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org