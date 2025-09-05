Kavelashvili pardons two jailed opposition leaders, citing participation in municipal elections

The Caucasus is changing — so are we. The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers. Join our community and help push back against the hardliners. Become a member

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili has pardoned opposition Lelo party leaders Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze two and a half months after they were jailed. Both politicians were sentenced to eight months in June for boycotting the ruling Georgian Dream party’s anti-opposition parliamentary commission.

Kavelashvili announced the amnesty on Friday. According to the statement, he made this decision so that ‘no one would even have the pretext to say’ that the October municipal elections, in which Lelo is participating, are being held ‘under conditions of restricted competitiveness’.

Kavelashvili said he made his decision despite believing that the elections would be held ‘in a competitive environment even under [Khazaradze’s and Japaridze’s] imprisonment’.

He added that this was also despite the fact that both politicians had rejected his July offer of a pardon, which was issued to imprisoned political leaders whose parties were set to participate in the local elections.

‘[With this], they tried to insult the institution of the president’, Kavelashvili said.

Mikheil Kavelashvili. Photo: official Facebook page

‘I call on all electoral subjects to contribute to holding the local self-government elections in a healthy and peaceful environment’, he added.

Khazaradze and Japaridze were among the eight current and former politicians sentenced to months-long prison terms after refusing to appear before Georgian Dream’s parliamentary commission.

The commission was set up in February ostensibly to investigate the United National Movement’s time in power, following repeated pledges by Georgian Dream to punish the formerly ruling party.

Initially, its mandate was limited to the UNM’s years in government (2003–2012), but it was later expanded to cover the period up to the present day — effectively giving Georgian Dream free reign to target virtually any opposition figure.

The commission presented its conclusions on Tuesday, accusing the UNM government of crimes and of instigating the 2008 war. The ruling party has repeatedly stated that it intends to use the investigation’s findings to ban Georgia’s opposition groups.

In addition to the Lelo leaders, the heads of the opposition Coalition for Change — Nika Melia, Nika Gvaramia, and Zurab Japaridze — were arrested for boycotting the commission, along with Strategy Aghmashenebeli leader Giorgi Vashadze and former MP Givi Targamadze.

Lelo party leader Mamuka Khazardze being led away in handcuffs. Photo: RFE/RL.

The arrests took place amid debates within opposition parties about whether to participate in the municipal elections scheduled for 4 October.

Eight opposition parties have announced a boycott of the vote. For them, taking part in the elections would undermine the policy of refusing to recognise Georgian Dream’s legitimacy following the disputed 2024 parliamentary elections, which were marred by major violations. The list included parties from two largest opposition groups — Coalition for Change and Unity — United National Movement (UNM).

Lelo, as well as For Georgia, — founded by former Georgian Dream Prime Minister-turned-opposition leader Giorgi Gakharia — instead opted to join forces to participate in the elections, arguing that opposition involvement in the process would strengthen the anti-government momentum and prevent Georgian Dream from gaining full control over all state institutions.

In mid-July, Lelo and For Georgia signed a deal to support neutral candidates in mayoral races and for majoritarian council seats.

In Tbilisi, Lelo and For Georgia’s candidate will be Lelo’s secretary-general, Irakli Kupradze. He will run against the city’s incumbent mayor and Georgian Dream’s secretary-general, Kakha Kaladze.