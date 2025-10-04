Media logo

Kavelashvili: Trump will return to matter of renewing US–Georgia relations

by OC Media

When speaking to journalists after casting his vote, President Mikheil Kavelashvili was also asked about an expected phone call with US President Donald Trump, which he said had occurred, though he did not elaborate on the content of the call. Instead, he questioned journalists on their reporting of his recent snub in Washington.

‘Who was there representing the Georgian people in America? Who was invited to Trump’s dinner as a representative of Georgia? You should tell the public about this and give them answers’, he said.

After the journalist told him that an individual Georgian citizen had attended the dinner, likely as part of a UN delegation as opposed to a state representative, Kavelashvili responded:

‘[Trump] told me he will definitely return to the matter of renewing our relations. The public knows this, so we should avoid speculations’.

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili speaking to journalists after voting. Photo: Tamar Shvelidze/ OC Media.
