Kobakhidze: Georgian Dream to receive 60% of votes nationwide

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has cast his vote in the local elections, telling journalists after the fact that ‘it is clear to everyone what and whom I voted for’.

‘Of course, I voted for peace, more goodness, more development for our country, for the capital, and for the only party that has kept our country peaceful, brought progress and development to it all these years. I voted for the only mayoral candidate who can bring more goodness to our capital, and I voted for a very worthy majoritarian MP in the Vake district’, he said, as quoted by Formula.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze speaking to journalists after casting his vote. Photo via Imedi.

Pro-government media outlet Imedi reported that Kobakhidze also highlighted his belief that Georgian Dream would win a solid majority in the election, including in all municipal councils.

‘According to our surveys, the party should receive well over 60% nationwide. As for the candidate for the mayor of the capital, I believe our candidate will also secure well over 60%,’ Kobakhidze said.

‘We have very positive expectations, and as promised, 64 out of 64, 64 mayors and 64 councils, this promise to our supporters will certainly be fulfilled,’ he added.