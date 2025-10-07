Media logo
Georgia’s EU U-turn

Kobakhidze threatens Georgian protesters with ‘zero sympathy’

Avatar
Avatar
by Yousef Bardouka and Mikheil Gvadzabia
Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze. Official photo.
Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze. Official photo.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

Days after an attempt to storm the Presidential Palace on the same day as local elections, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has downplayed the significance of the daily anti-government protests, threatening a policy of ‘zero sympathy’ against the protest movement, which he claimed is supported by ‘foreign intelligence services’.

Kobakhidze made the remarks on Monday night as a guest on the pro-government TV channel Rustavi 2’s programme Night Courier.

During the interview, Kobakhidze downplayed the significance of the protests, claiming that they are attended by ‘500 people in rotation’.

‘Most of them are seasoned agents. Some may know that a particular person is an agent, some may not, but none of them deserve sympathy, not even a little, because in reality they are acting — whether directly or indirectly’, Kobakhidze claimed.

‘When 100 people block a street: imagine, and they realise that 100 people are using violence against four million people. They realise it. If you realise that and still do it, how can you expect anyone to feel sympathy for you? Impossible — we have zero sympathy for these people.’

He additionally claimed that Georgia’s opposition groups ‘attempted five revolutions in four years’.

‘Everyone saw that they cannot overthrow the government. You lost 10 elections, you attempted five revolutions in four years and failed. You have no chance. And they see they have no chance. So why do they stay? Their single job is to somehow create a constant problem for the country’, he said.

In the same vein, Kobakhidze alleged that protesters receive orders from ‘foreign intelligence services’.

‘Also, as is obvious, they previously had American bureaucracy involved too, but thank God there are no longer attacks on Georgia coming from the United States, for which thanks are due to President [Donald] Trump’s administration.’

‘The main thing is that the struggle between the Trump administration and the deep state ends with the Trump administration’s victory’, he claimed, echoing conspiracy theories the ruling Georgian Dream party has been regurgitating since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Kobakhidze additionally claimed that European ‘bureaucracy is involved in anti-state actions against our national interests’.

Georgian Dream regularly hits out against EU officials and diplomats, including ambassadors to Georgia.

On 16 September, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze claimed that a ‘large part of [EU] ambassadors present themselves to Georgian society as ambassadors of hatred’, specifically singling out Dutch Ambassador Meline Arakelian, who had met with the now-detained opposition politician Elene Khoshtaria before she was arrested for writing ‘Russian Dream’ on a Georgian Dream election banner.

He promised ‘methodical systemic steps’ to prevent protester violence against ‘four million people’.

‘Of course we will act in accordance with the law, in accordance with the constitution, basic rights standards will be protected, everything will be safeguarded, but once again: zero sympathy for these people. I do not exclude that among those 150 people standing far away there are 10–15 genuinely sincere fools [...] but even towards them our sympathy will be zero, because foolishness is also punishable when you oppose national interests and have no moral justification’.

‘When you realise you lack the intellect to understand elementary things, that you are acting according to foreign orders in a scripted role, that too is a kind of crime’, he said.

He suggested that ‘gatherings’ could also be restricted, in reference to protests on Rustaveli Avenue, a hotbed of protests in central Tbilisi.

When asked whether the government would prevent protesters from blocking the avenue, Kobakhidze refrained from discussing details but said they would respond to the protests via a ‘methodical approach’.

During the interview, Kobakhidze said that the government has ‘much more resources today’ compared to what it had before the 4 October local elections and accompanying protest.

‘A corresponding special operation is still being carried out today, several criminals will be arrested today and this process will continue, of course’, he said.

On the same night, Georgia’s Interior Ministry announced that it had identified 15 people it sought to arrest in connection with the protest on 4 October — 13 of whom had already been detained.

Georgian police detain 13 in wave of arrests over 4 October protests
According to the Interior Ministry, these detentions are the ‘first stage’.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia
Georgia’s EU U-turn
2025 Georgian Local Elections
Irakli Kobakhidze
Georgian Dream
Georgia
Avatar
Avatar
by Yousef Bardouka and Mikheil Gvadzabia

Related Articles

Kornely Kakachia, Director of the Georgian Institute of Politics (GIP). Official Photo.
Georgia

Georgian Institute of Politics suspends its work amidst democratic backsliding

Avatar
by Mikheil Gvadzabia

The Georgian Institute of Politics (GIP) has announced it was ‘indefinitely’ suspending its operations earlier in October, citing ‘current political circumstances’. The institute, which has conducted research and analysis concerning Georgia and the wider region for 14 years, announced its decision on 2 October against the backdrop of the ruling Georgian Dream party’s targeting of civil society through restrictive laws. ‘We extend our sincere gratitude to all our partners, donors, and friends f

Most Popular

News Stories

Review | Tonratun — A dispatch from a communal Armenian bakery

Ex-Armenian President Kocharyan announces parliamentary elections bid

Armenian lorry drivers face deportations as Russia strengthens immigration laws

Kobakhidze threatens Georgian protesters with ‘zero sympathy’

Georgian police detain 13 in wave of arrests over 4 October protests

Tuesday, 7 October 2025

Armenian Archbishop Ajapahyan sentenced to two years in prison for publicly calling for a coup

Former Daghestan health minister arrested on fraud charges

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Awaiting Georgia’s uncertain 4 October

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 07 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org