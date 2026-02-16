Media logo
Chechnya

More than 3,000 divorced families reunited in Chechnya, authorities report

by Elizaveta Chukharova
The women in Grozny. Photo: TASS,
The women in Grozny. Photo: TASS,

In Chechnya, 3,009 previously divorced families have been reunited, the Grozny-Inform news agency reported, citing data from the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Chechnya (DUM). It is unclear what time frame the data is referring to, although it appears to tally up those who have reconciled since 2017.

According to the DUM, a total of 24,543 measures aimed at harmonising marital and family relations have been carried out in the region, during which 5,960 divorced couples were identified. The administration stated that 5,288 children are being raised in the reunited families. At the same time, 2,332 couples declined to restore their family relationships.

The report noted that in the families of those couples who did not agree to reconciliation, there are 6,126 children, of whom 4,032 live with their fathers and 2,049 with their mothers.

Commissions for the settlement of family conflicts in Chechnya were established on the instruction of the Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov. According to human rights defenders, family reunifications take place under pressure and can become traumatic for those who decided to divorce for various reasons.

Official family harmonisation commissions are engaged in returning to families women who seek divorce or leave their husbands due to domestic violence, human rights activists from Kavkaz bez materi (Caucasus without mothers) movement noticed. In 2023, RFE/RL also reported that women in Chechnya seeking divorce often face pressure from authorities and religious leaders.

As an example, there was the death of a resident of Gudermes, Madina Umaeva, who had repeatedly attempted to leave her husband but returned under pressure.

Madina Umaeva died on 12 June 2020 in her husband’s home and was buried at night. Her husband stated that she died after falling down the stairs during an epileptic seizure. Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov subsequently said that her relatives had no confirmation that her husband was responsible for her death. After this, Umaeva’s mother apologised for her earlier statements about the violent nature of her daughter’s death.

Mother of Chechen woman ‘killed by husband’ publicly apologises
Khutmat Davletmirzayeva apologised on the state-run Grozny TV channel, saying that she ‘hastened to conclusions’ about her daughter’s death being a result of domestic violence. Madina Umayeva died on 12 June under unclear circumstances and was buried the same night. Khutmat Davletmirzayeva, Madina Umayeva’s mother, apologised to the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, for saying that her daughter died as a result of domestic violence. The apology was broadcast on Grozny TV on Tuesday, follo
OC MediaOC Media

The local independent media outlet Caucasian Knot also published comments from its readers stating that reconciliations take place in a ‘voluntary-compulsory manner’.

According to one reader cited by the publication, in one case a woman decided to return to her family after her former husband, with whom the children lived, intended to remarry. The husband, the source claims, refused to resume the relationship, but after the woman appealed to the muftiate, members of the commission visited him with a demand to restore the family. According to the source, his explanations were not taken into account and, as he alleges, he was told that there was a ‘corresponding instruction’. The couple eventually resumed cohabitation, but, according to the same source, conflicts between them continue.

The same individual also described another case in which spouses reconciled with the participation of the commission separated again a few months later and subsequently formed new families.

Chechnya has the highest divorce rates in Russia in 2025
Experts suggest that many of the divorces may be fictitious, aimed at gaining access to increased social benefits for children.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova

Official statistics have shown that Chechnya recorded the highest ratio of divorces to marriages in Russia in February 2025, with 965 divorces and only 312 being registered — with divorce rates being three times higher.

By comparison, the national average in Russia is approximately 70 divorces per 100 marriages, according to Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service.

In November 2024, Kadyrov stated that since 2017, a commission for the ‘harmonisation’ of family relationships had restored 2,716 families.

Description of image
Description of image
Chechnya
North Caucasus
Russia
Women’s Rights
Elizaveta Chukharova
548 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

More than 3,000 divorced families reunited in Chechnya, authorities report

Ban on questioning government legitimacy introduced to Georgian parliament

Aliyeva insults independent Azerbaijani journalist after being heckled in Germany

‘Their crimes were even worse than what the Nazis did during WWII’ — Aliyev on Armenian prisoners

Armenia’s Simonyan touts ‘balanced policy’ with Kremlin in interview with Russian opposition TV

Ingush court sentences two over alleged sabotage plot

Pashinyan proposes third-country takeover of Armenian railways from Russia

Russia struck Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv intentionally, Aliyev says

Show more
Our Newsletters

Vance’s Armenian Genocide gaffe said the quiet part out loud

Arshaluys Barseghyan

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 16 February 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org