Nepalese flag spotted at protest

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

A Nepali flag was spotted during the clashes near the presidential residence in Tbilisi — a reference to the recent youth-led protests in Nepal that culminated in the government’s ouster. The flag’s carrier told OC Media that the government had put itself into to the ‘Nepalese scenario’.