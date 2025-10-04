Nepalese flag spotted at protest
A Nepali flag was spotted during the clashes near the presidential residence in Tbilisi — a reference to the recent youth-led protests in Nepal that culminated in the government’s ouster. The flag’s carrier told OC Media that the government had put itself into to the ‘Nepalese scenario’.
