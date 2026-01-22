One person killed in drone attack in Adygea

One person was killed and 11 people — including two children — were killed in a drone strike on the village of Novaya Adygea in Adygea’s Takhtamukay district.

Adygea Head Murat Kumpilov announced that human remains were discovered after a drone attack on Wednesday night. Investigative authorities have ordered a genetic examination to establish the identity of the deceased and the exact number of victims.

According to official information, as a result of the strike on the Vinograd-2 (Grapes-2) residential area, 12 apartment buildings were damaged. Of those injured, nine were hospitalised, with two sustaining serious injuries and receiving intensive care.

Twenty-seven residents of one of the buildings, including one child, were evacuated to a temporary accommodation centre located at the Shapsugh recreation base.

‘Some apartments sustained significant damage’, Kumpilov wrote.

In addition, 15 cars were destroyed by fire and another 25 were damaged.

On Wednesday night, the southern regions of Russia, including Adygea and the Krasnodar region, were subjected to a massive attack by Ukrainian drones. The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that a significant number of the attacking devices were intercepted by air defence systems. At the same time, the attack on Adygea was not included in the ministry’s official overnight report, which only mentioned the neighbouring Krasnodar region, where 45 UAVs were said to have been shot down. According to the ministry, a total of 75 Ukrainian drones attacked Russian territories during the night.

That same night in the Kuban region, UAV debris fell near an apartment building in the settlement of Afipsky in Seversky district, as well as near a private household. In the village of Lvovskoye, drone debris damaged an outbuilding. Debris also fell on the territory of the Afipsky oil refinery, and two private houses were damaged in Primorsko–Akhtarsk.

The first explosion was reported at around 22:40. Its force was such that the shockwave reached neighbouring Krasnodar. Witnesses then reported several more explosions in the sky over Adygea. Geographically, Novaya Adygea is located on a bend of the Kuban River, across the river from the Yubileyny residential district of Krasnodar.

‘The car park burned for an hour, there are definitely injured people, balconies have been completely torn apart, especially where the strike was… balconies were destroyed, everything was destroyed’, eyewitnesses wrote on social media.

‘Air defence shot down a missile roughly over a field. The missile landed in the field, but a detached fragment hit a house and caught fire, while the main charge fell into the field next to the house’, another eyewitness said.

Information about the origin of the damaging element in the strike on the residential area in Adygea varies. Russian officials link the incident to a drone attack. Some suggest that Kyiv may have used Flamingo missiles. At the same time, some journalists point to the possibility that the building was hit by a Russian air defence missile that fell during the interception of the attack.

Ukraine has not commented on the attack on Adygea.