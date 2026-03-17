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Circassian activist from Adygea sentenced to 11 years on terrorism charges

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by Gunef Yedic
The logo of the Council of United Circassia.&nbsp;
The logo of the Council of United Circassia.&nbsp;

Ibragim Nagoev, a Circassian activist from Adygea, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison on terrorism charges for participating in the Council of United Circassia and helping to organise an unauthorised remembrance event for the Circassian Genocide in Maykop in 2025.

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced 29-year-old Nagoev on Monday.

According to the court’s press release, Nagoev was convicted for allegedly participating in a terrorist organisation — in this case the Council of United Circassia, which was listed as a terrorist organisation by Russia in 2024. Nagoev fully admitted his guilt and has expressed remorse for his actions.

According to the prosecution, between January–October 2025, Nagoev had administered a Telegram channel linked to the council, distributing materials that ‘promoted destructive ideas to an unlimited number of individuals’.

The prosecutors also accused Nagoev of publishing a call for a public event on 21 May 2025 dedicated to the 161st remembrance day dedicated to the end of Russia’s conquest of the North Caucasus and the Circassian Genocide, without submitting a notification to the authorities in advance. Moreover he was also accused of participating in the public event in Maykop.

Circassians worldwide commemorate 21 May each year as the remembrance day for the Circassian Genocide, which was orchestrated by the Russian Empire in the 19th century. The genocide resulted in the mass deportations of Circassians from the North Caucasus to the Ottoman Empire, after which no more than 50,000 Circassians remained in their historical homeland. The Russian authorities do not recognise the Circassian Genocide.

The Council of United Circassia was founded in Turkey and aims to achieve the international recognition of the Circassian Genocide and the establishment of an independent Circassia.

Russian authorities consider the Council of United Circassia to be part of the non-existent ‘anti-Russian separatist movement’ that has been banned since 2024 by the Justice Ministry. The ministry has accused more than 55 organisations and initiatives, including a dozen from the North Caucasus, of ‘destroying the multinational unity and territorial integrity of Russia’.

OC Media has reached out to the Council of United Circassia for comment, but has not received a response as of publication.

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OC MediaGunef Yedic
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Circassians
Adygea
North Caucasus
Circassian Genocide
Russia
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Gunef Yedic
9 articles0 Followers

Gunef is a media and cultural studies student researching memory, identity, and imperial legacies in the North Caucasus, with a focus on Circassian history and diaspora.

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