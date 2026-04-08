Media logo
Georgia

Over 40 arrested in Georgia in latest mafia crackdown

by Nate Ostiller
Weapons seized in the police operation in April 2026. Screengrab from video from the Georgian Interior Ministry.
Weapons seized in the police operation in April 2026. Screengrab from video from the Georgian Interior Ministry.

Georgian authorities have arrested 44 people in the latest wave of an ongoing crackdown against the post-Soviet mafia network known as the ‘thieves-in-law’. Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze said on Tuesday that another six individuals will be charged in absentia — one  of whom appears to be the exiled crime boss Mamuka Shubitidze, also known as Mamuka Kakhetinsky or Davit Baratashvili.

Darakhvelidze said the individuals were in contact with Shubitidze, who reportedly left for Egypt after being released from prison in Russia in 2024. Shubitidze has a lengthy rap sheet that includes charges of fraud, assault, theft, and the alleged murder of a Georgian police officer in the 1990s, the latter of which reportedly led to him fleeing the country for Russia. He then went on to an illustrious criminal career in Siberia that lasted for more than two decades, according to Russian media.

During the operation, Darakhvelidze said weapons, money, and other pieces of evidence were seized, including communications between those detained and Shubitidze.

The operation is the latest indication that Georgian authorities are stepping up their efforts to rein in the country’s mafia network, one of the most prominent in the post-Soviet world.

In March, 70 were detained in a police operation in Georgia’s southern Adjara region, and in December 2025, 49 were detained in another counter-mafia operation, which resulted in 63 being prosecuted for their links to the thieves-in-law.

Georgia charges disgraced former Prosecutor General with ordering high-profile murder
Otar Partskhaladze was accused of ordering a hit on Levan Jangveladze, who according to media, is linked to thieves-in-law.
OC MediaYousef Bardouka
Georgia
Thieves-in-Law
Crime
Nate Ostiller
275 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Over 40 arrested in Georgia in latest mafia crackdown

Major Armenian opposition alliance forced to drop Karapetyan’s name after legislative changes

Tbilisi greenlights eviction of several residents for Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre construction

Could Vance’s visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan herald further American weapons deals?

US denies Georgian Dream claims of expected State Department visit

Cherkessk resident charged with extremism over ‘anti-Russian statements’

Wednesday, 8 April 2026

Ramzan Kadyrov awarded ‘for contribution to the development of science’

Show more
Our Newsletters

Pashinyan and the Armenian opposition’s ‘war party’

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 08 April 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org