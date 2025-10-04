President Kavelashvili votes in local elections — calls choice ‘easy’

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili voting in the 4 October 2025 local elections. Photo: Tamar Shvelidze/OC Media.

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili has cast his vote in the local elections. In his statement to journalists afterwards, he called voting a civic duty, while also noting that his decision on who to vote for had been ‘easy’.

‘First of all, I expressed my civic responsibility and made my choice. To be honest with the public, making this choice was really easy. On one side, there is peace, development, and stability; on the other, there is chaos, confrontation, and polarisation. I am confident our society will make the right choice’, he said.

Kavelashvili also highlighted the ‘lessons learned’ since Georgia regained its independence, including navigating wars and political confrontations.