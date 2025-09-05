Putin awards Chechen Prime Minister Daudov rank of lieutenant general

The Caucasus is changing — so are we. The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers. Join our community and help push back against the hardliners. Become a member

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Chechen Prime Minister Magomed Daudov the military rank of lieutenant general of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya).

The announcement was made by Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to Kadyrov, Daudov’s promotion is a ‘recognition of his many years of service to the Fatherland’. Kadyrov highlighted that Daudov took an active role in operations against armed groups in Chechnya, held senior positions in the Interior Ministry, and, in recent years, headed Chechnya’s operational headquarters coordinating their participation in Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Kadyrov noted in his message that Daudov had demonstrated ‘courage and determination in the fight against international terrorism’ and described his promotion as a ‘significant event’. He also shared a personal episode, stating that in the past, Daudov had led a group that eliminated an armed opponent whom Kadyrov referred to as his ‘blood enemy’. According to Kadyrov, the incident strengthened his personal friendship with Daudov.

In response to his promotion, Daudov first thanked Kadyrov himself for his ‘high trust’ and ‘brotherly support’, and only then thanked Putin, whose decision had led to the awarding of the title.

The text of the presidential decree has not yet been officially published, but state federal agencies TASS, RIA Novosti, and Interfax confirmed the report of Daudov’s new rank on Thursday.

Daudov has been one of the key figures in Chechen politics in recent years. Born in 1980, he served in the republic’s internal affairs bodies in the early 2000s and took part in special operations against armed units. In 2007, he was awarded the title Hero of Russia by presidential decree.

From 2010, Daudov held various senior posts in the administration of the head of Chechnya, including the position of Head of Kadyrov’s administration. In 2015, he became speaker of the Chechen Parliament, holding that post for almost nine years. In April 2024, Putin awarded Daudov the rank of major general. In May 2024, he resigned as parliamentary speaker, and in July 2024, was appointed Head of the Chechen government.

In recent years, Daudov has overseen the activities of the operational headquarters coordinating military operations in Ukraine and has actively participated in information campaigns by the Chechen leadership supporting Russian forces.

In 2023, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) charged Daudov with involvement in the Russian invasion. According to the agency’s website, Daudov ‘is part of Kadyrov's inner circle and carries out his orders to wage an aggressive war’ against Ukraine. In Russia, Daudov was awarded the Order of Honour for his participation in the war after his trip to Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which are partially occupied by Russia.

Since 2014, Daudov has been included in US sanctions lists as a person involved in human rights violations. In 2020, the UK also imposed restrictions on him due to violations of queer rights in Chechnya. After the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Daudov also came under Polish sanctions.



