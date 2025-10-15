Russia confiscates three Moscow apartments from former North Ossetian official’s daughter

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

A court in North Ossetia has upheld a request by the Prosecutor General’s Office to transfer three apartments in Moscow, acquired by the republic’s former Deputy Prime Minister Larisa Tuganova’s daughter, to the state. The total value of the properties exceeds ₽30 million ($375,000).

Tuganova has been on the federal wanted list since October 2024 in connection with a case involving the abuse of official powers. The Russian Investigative Committee stated that she had participated in organising a scheme with employees of North Ossetia’s Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, which resulted in more than 50 state contracts being concluded without applying competitive procedures. According to the investigation, the total damage exceeds ₽46 million ($575,000).

Tuganova’s subordinates, including North Ossetian Labour Minister Alina Aidarova and several other ministry employees, have also been accused in the same case. According to the investigation, they purchased gifts for the mothers of newborns at inflated prices from a single supplier.

Tuganova is still at large, with media reports indicating that she was receiving medical treatment in Turkey when her pre-trial detention was announced. It was reported that the Prosecutor General’s Office had initiated extradition proceedings, but local sources claim that Tuganova managed to leave Turkey and travel to Georgia.

While serving as North Ossetia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Tuganova oversaw social protection and social support issues. In October 2023, she resigned of her own accord and was appointed adviser to North Ossetian Head Sergei Menyailo.

‘I want you, in the role of adviser, to continue working in the areas we currently have’, Menyailo said at the time. ‘Ahead are the 250th anniversary of Ossetia’s incorporation into Russia, and the 100th anniversary of the formation of the republic. The issue of Beslan is not resolved, nor the rehabilitation of those affected by the terrorist act. We jointly created and opened the Defenders of the Fatherland Fund. Therefore, in the rank of adviser, Larisa Alexandrovna, I ask you to continue this work to bring these issues to completion’.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that her resignation was related to her son, who left Russia to avoid being drafted in Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, seeking political asylum in Canada.