Media logo
Chechnya

Russian activists call on Armenia to investigate murder of Chechen woman in Yerevan

by Elizaveta Chukharova
Aishat Baimuradova. Photo: Daptar.ru.
Aishat Baimuradova. Photo: Daptar.ru.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

Twenty Russian human rights defenders and organisations have appealed to the Armenian authorities to conduct a ‘prompt, thorough and impartial investigation’ into the killing of Aishat Baimuradova, a Chechen woman who fled to Armenia to escape domestic violence.

The joint appeal was published by human rights group NC SOS Crisis Group, addressing several Armenian officials, including the Presidential Administration, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Armenian Parliament, the Foreign Ministry, the National Security Service, the Investigative Committee, the Justice Ministry, and the Human Rights Defender.

The signatories stated that the investigation should be carried out solely by Armenian law enforcement agencies, without the involvement of third countries, to exclude possible interference from Russian authorities or security services.

According to the letter, Baimuradova continued to receive threats even after leaving Russia. The activists believe that her killing may be an example of transnational repression — persecution, threats, and acts of violence against people who have fled their country for political or humanitarian reasons.

‘We call on the Armenian authorities to conduct an open and effective investigation, to identify and prosecute those responsible, including organisers and instigators, and to use international arrest warrants and extradition requests if suspects are located outside Armenia’, the appeal said.

The signatories also stressed the importance of keeping the public regularly informed about the progress of the investigation to prevent the spread of false narratives or politicised interpretations. Chechnya’s Human Rights Commissioner Mansur Soltaev had earlier claimed that human rights defenders and crisis centres assisting Baimuradova were allegedly involved in her killing, but provided no evidence to support his claims.

‘This case is crucial not only for achieving justice for Aishat Baimuradova but also for the international reputation of Armenia, which must demonstrate its commitment to protecting victims of violence and ensuring judicial independence’, the human rights group NC SOS said in its statement.

Baimuradova was found dead on 19 October in a rented flat in Yerevan. NC SOS, which had assisted her, said she had left home on 15 October to meet someone and had never returned. Armenian authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway, though the details of her death have not been publicly disclosed.

The investigation into Baimuradova’s killing is ongoing. Armenian authorities have not yet released official information about the progress of the investigation, the circumstances of her death, or potential suspects.

Chechen official blames death of woman in Yerevan on activists who helped her flee family
How they came into his possession — Mansur Soltaev did not disclose.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova
Chechnya
Russia
Armenia
North Caucasus
Women’s Rights
Elizaveta Chukharova
407 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Armenia to launch nationwide cashback scheme

Russian activists call on Armenia to investigate murder of Chechen woman in Yerevan

Tuesday, 28 October 2025

Opinion | Peace promises and the language of hate: Azerbaijan’s double politics

Georgian investigation targets university linked to Saakashvili’s mother

Azerbaijani human rights lawyer detained on hooliganism charges

Germany deports relatives of Chechen commander assassinated by Russian operatives in Berlin

Georgians mark anniversary of the 2024 disputed elections with march in central Tbilisi

Show more
Our Newsletters

The OSCE’s tone-deaf visit to Azerbaijan

Yousef Bardouka

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 28 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org