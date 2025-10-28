Russian activists call on Armenia to investigate murder of Chechen woman in Yerevan

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Twenty Russian human rights defenders and organisations have appealed to the Armenian authorities to conduct a ‘prompt, thorough and impartial investigation’ into the killing of Aishat Baimuradova, a Chechen woman who fled to Armenia to escape domestic violence.

The joint appeal was published by human rights group NC SOS Crisis Group, addressing several Armenian officials, including the Presidential Administration, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Armenian Parliament, the Foreign Ministry, the National Security Service, the Investigative Committee, the Justice Ministry, and the Human Rights Defender.

The signatories stated that the investigation should be carried out solely by Armenian law enforcement agencies, without the involvement of third countries, to exclude possible interference from Russian authorities or security services.

According to the letter, Baimuradova continued to receive threats even after leaving Russia. The activists believe that her killing may be an example of transnational repression — persecution, threats, and acts of violence against people who have fled their country for political or humanitarian reasons.

‘We call on the Armenian authorities to conduct an open and effective investigation, to identify and prosecute those responsible, including organisers and instigators, and to use international arrest warrants and extradition requests if suspects are located outside Armenia’, the appeal said.

The signatories also stressed the importance of keeping the public regularly informed about the progress of the investigation to prevent the spread of false narratives or politicised interpretations. Chechnya’s Human Rights Commissioner Mansur Soltaev had earlier claimed that human rights defenders and crisis centres assisting Baimuradova were allegedly involved in her killing, but provided no evidence to support his claims.

‘This case is crucial not only for achieving justice for Aishat Baimuradova but also for the international reputation of Armenia, which must demonstrate its commitment to protecting victims of violence and ensuring judicial independence’, the human rights group NC SOS said in its statement.

Baimuradova was found dead on 19 October in a rented flat in Yerevan. NC SOS, which had assisted her, said she had left home on 15 October to meet someone and had never returned. Armenian authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway, though the details of her death have not been publicly disclosed.

The investigation into Baimuradova’s killing is ongoing. Armenian authorities have not yet released official information about the progress of the investigation, the circumstances of her death, or potential suspects.