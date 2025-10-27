Chechen commissioner publishes voice messages allegedly of woman found dead in Armenia

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Chechnya’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Mansur Soltaev, has published a series of audio messages which, he claims, belong to 23-year-old Chechen native Aishat Baimuradova, who was found dead in Yerevan in mid-October. In the recordings, a woman is heard arguing with human rights activists.

Soltaev published the voice recordings on Telegram on 24 and 25 October.

Soltaev stated that he had access to Baimuradova’s ‘correspondence, appeals, and complaints’ with a ‘very close friend’. He claimed the correspondences indicated that certain human rights activists allegedly deceived Baimuradova, took her abroad, and took her money.

‘Some human rights defenders and crisis centres deceived her, took her abroad and seized her funds, which they still have not returned. Instead of receiving help, Baimuradova faced threats and blackmail’, Soltaev claimed.

He added that he had sent a formal request to the Investigative Committee of Armenia. The authenticity of the published materials has not been confirmed, and Soltaev has not explained how he obtained the files.

In the voice recordings released by Soltaev, there are indeed references to money and disagreements with some volunteers. However, the excerpts do not make it clear what exactly caused the conflict or who was involved.

Soltaev also once again accused human rights organisations assisting people from the North Caucasus of being responsible for Baimuradova’s death. He said he had ‘witness testimonies about the possible involvement of pseudo-human rights defenders and crisis centres, which we have already mentioned, in Aishat’s death’. He further accused such organisations of ‘terrorist information attacks’ against Chechnya and Russia.

Human rights group NC SOS Crisis Group, which had previously supported Baimuradova, said that her social media account was active on the evening of 16 October — at a time in which she was likely already dead, according to investigators. Human rights activists believe this may indicate that her profile was accessed or used by third parties.

Baimuradova had earlier sought help from human rights organisations, claiming she was under pressure from relatives. She left Chechnya at the beginning of this year with their assistance and had since been living in Armenia. She became active on social media and expressed her desire to advocate for women’s rights.

According to acquaintances, her father had previously served in law enforcement, and in private conversations she said that her grandmother was a cousin of Akhmat Kadyrov, the first president of Chechnya within Russia and the father of current Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov.

According to NC SOS, on 15 October Baimuradova left home to meet someone and never returned. Her body was found on 19 October in a rented flat on Demirchyan Street in Yerevan. Armenian authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway, though the details of her death have not been publicly disclosed.

After her death, Soltaev accused independent human rights activists of being responsible for Baimuradova’s fate, citing unspecified and unverified information. He also mentioned Seda Suleymanova, who was allegedly killed by relatives in Chechnya after fleeing to St. Petersburg and being forcibly returned to the republic with the involvement of local security forces. Soltaev claimed that members of crisis groups themselves had ‘taken Suleymanova away, kidnapped, and hid her’, and were now ‘trying to discredit the republic’.

At the same time, 10 Armenian human rights organisations from the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Women have called on the authorities and law enforcement agencies to conduct a full and independent investigation into the killing of Baimuradova.

According to the rights groups, such tragedies demonstrate that women seeking protection from violence still cannot feel safe, even beyond the borders of their own countries.

‘Aishat came to Armenia fleeing domestic violence and persecution, but she was killed in a country where she was supposed to find safety. Such cases are not isolated — they once again highlight the prevalence and deep roots of gender-based violence’, the statement said.



