Media logo
Kabarda–Balkaria

Russian Investigative Committee to give law enforcement classes in Kabarda–Balkaria schools

by Elizaveta Chukharova
The Head of local Investigativa Committee in Kabarda-Balkaria Andrey Fishman and the Education Minister Anzor Ezaov. Photo: officials.
The Head of local Investigativa Committee in Kabarda-Balkaria Andrey Fishman and the Education Minister Anzor Ezaov. Photo: officials.

Don’t just read the news, help create it.

For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus.

JOIN TODAY

Russia’s Investigative Committee has signed an agreement with Kabarda–Balkaria’s Education Ministry to launch specialised cadet classes in 10 schools in the republic. Graduates of the classes will be expected to work in Russia’s security services.

According to the republic’s local Investigative Committee and Education Ministry, pupils in the classes will receive special training courses, take part in ‘courage classes’, meet with ‘veterans of the investigative service’, and receive ‘practical experience’ under the guidance of serving investigators.

The project is being implemented within the framework of the ‘Concept for the development of specialised cadet education of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation’, the organisers stated.

Supporters of the initiative, including representatives of the Investigative Committee, have described it as ‘investment’, expecting that graduates of these classes will be able to join the security services already ‘from the school desk’. According to the regional directorate of the department, the project is aimed at ‘early career guidance’ and preparing schoolchildren for future work in the security services. It has not yet been specified what age pupils will be eligible for the new programme.

‘These are not just new classes, they are a strategic investment in our future,’ the head of Kabarda–Balkaria’s Investigative Department within the Russian Investigative Committee Andrey Fishman said.

‘We want to educate children in the spirit of loyalty to the law and justice, so that from their school years they understand the high mission of serving their country.’

The Education Ministry has not specified whether participation in these classes will be voluntary.

Three cadet schools operate in Kabarda–Balkaria with a total of 380 pupils. Another 21 classes related to the subject exist in eight schools, covering around 600 children. These include cadet classes, classes related to the National Guard, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the Border Directorate of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

In addition, a Cossack class with 23 pupils has been opened in the Maisky district, while a Cossack component has been implemented in two classes in the same district.

The last time the opening of such a class was reported was in October. At that time, at school No. 28 in Nalchik, fifth-grade students, approximately 11 years old, were ceremonially initiated as cadets of a Border Service orientation.

Chechnya appears to walk back plans to cut hours of native language study
Previously, Chechen Education Minister Khozh-Baudi Daaev said Chechen language instruction would be reduced to just one hour a week.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova
Kabarda–Balkaria
North Caucasus
Russia
Education
Elizaveta Chukharova
436 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

British court rules in favour of Ivanishvili in Credit Suisse case

Daghestani editor-in-chief detained on charges of large-scale fraud

Azerbaijan deletes plan for detailed surveillance system minutes after publication

Four hotel staff die after being electrocuted in Azerbaijan

Russian Investigative Committee to give law enforcement classes in Kabarda–Balkaria schools

Monday, 24 November 2025

Azerbaijani teenager commits suicide in shelter for human trafficking victims

Azerbaijan sentences French water executive to 12 years for bribery

Show more
Our Newsletters

Brussels’ deadlock: EU diplomats on Georgia’s uncertain future

Tamar Shvelidze

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 24 November 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org