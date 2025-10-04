Media logo

Student march at 15:00 and protest at 16:00

by OC Media

Students are expected to gather at the main campus of Tbilisi State University at 15:00 and march towards the parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue.

There, they will meet other protesters who are expected to gather for a large-scale rally announced for 16:00 on Rustaveli Avenue.

For weeks, several opposition figures have been calling for a major anti-government demonstration in the centre of Tbilisi, outside Parliament. They have spoken of a ‘peaceful revolution’ and declared their intention to bring an end to Georgian Dream’s 13 years in power.

Yesterday, opera singer and opposition figure Paata Burchuladze, one of the initiators of the 4 October ‘peaceful revolution’, once again urged citizens to gather on Rustaveli Avenue: ‘In service of the homeland — at 16:00, everyone on Rustaveli!’.

Protests on Rustaveli Avenue have been ongoing for 311 days.

Explainer | What to expect from Georgia’s ‘scheduled revolution’ on 4 October
While some Georgians will vote in partially boycotted municipal elections on 4 October, calls for a ‘peaceful revolution’ are also being made.
