Media logo
Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians

The Netherlands provides $16 million to house displaced Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Dutch Foreign Minister David Van Weel (left) shakes hands with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan. Official photo.
Dutch Foreign Minister David Van Weel (left) shakes hands with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan. Official photo.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

The Dutch government has announced the provision of €14 million ($16  million) to Armenia to support refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh to have ‘access to affordable housing’.

The announcement came on Wednesday, as Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan paid an official visit to the Netherlands and met with his Dutch counterpart, David Van Weel.

Following the meeting, Van Weel announced the assistance in a post on X, noting that the funds will come through the Global Concessional Financing Facility (GCFF).

The GCFF was originally established in 2016 to respond to the Syrian refugee crisis, with the main goal being ‘to provide concessional financing to countries hosting large numbers of refugees’.

Immediately after the exodus of virtually the entire Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians in September 2023 — after Azerbaijan’s final offensive into the region that occurred after it was placed under a nine-month blockade — the Armenian government launched several assistance programmes. Later, it also offered a state housing programme, which still has not attracted many of the refugees.

The last bus out of Nagorno-Karabakh
With the exodus of practically the entire population of Nagorno-Karabakh now complete, many of those forced to start new lives from scratch reflect on what — and who — they have left behind. On the road to Goris on 29 September, cars with bundles tied to their roofs and trucks full of personal possessions filled the road. Goris, a town in southern Armenia, was the place where those who fled Nagorno-Karabakh in fear arrived to register and find temporary shelter. The vehicles, with mattres
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

One issue is that it takes time to obtain Armenian citizenship, which is required in order to be eligible for the state housing programme. In addition, finding a property that is available for purchase can also be time-consuming.

‘At the moment, 1,900 certificates have been issued, we are talking about 25,000 beneficiary families [...] of which 300–400 have been realised’, Nagorno-Karabakh’s final Human Rights Defender, Gegham Stepanyan, stated in July.

While admitting that the government has amended the state housing programme, Stepanyan noted that many complaints still stand, especially among small families who would be unable to buy an apartment with the allocated amount.

As of 22 August, fewer than 11,000 Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians have received Armenian citizenship, according to the Interior Ministry, which is considerably less than the number of refugees who have left Armenia and not returned. According to the National Security Service, this number amounts to 16,000 as of 1 September.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Moreover, based on the analysis of the data, CivilNet noticed that between spring 2024 and spring 2025, the number of refugees who did not return remained at around 11,000–12,000. However, the number increased by up to 5,000 starting from May 2025, which ‘coincided with the period’ when the government cut the social aid provided for refugees to cover rental costs.

Social assistance was slashed starting from June, after the government postponed the date of it entering into force — the delay followed a major rally and several refugee protests in Yerevan.

At the same time, the government launched a new programme targeting vulnerable groups.

Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians launch a series of protests against the cutting of state aid
Starting from Tuesday, the Armenian government will reduce state assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

The decision to make cuts to the aid programme was adopted by the government in November 2024. The changes cut the number of people eligible to receive support, mainly excluding working-age people. It also included gradually reducing the monthly assistance from 1 April from ֏50,000 ($130) to ֏30,000 ($80).

The authorities stated that the money would be redirected to a state housing assistance programme, which has been condemned by some of its intended beneficiaries, and later was amended.

Armenian government extends housing scheme for Nagorno-Karabakh refugees following protests
The tent has been in Yerevan’s Freedom Square since 29 March.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians
Armenia
The Netherlands
Housing
Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan
464 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Former Georgian Dream MP detained for ‘illegal possession of a firearm’

The Netherlands provides $16 million to house displaced Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians

For Georgia’s courts, dissent is more dangerous than violence

Review | The Nose — a new Georgian play reimagines Gogol to explore societal status and identity

Thursday, 18 September 2025

Azerbaijan’s SOCAR to take over Italian oil refiner Italiana Petroli

Police detain 17-year-old in Nalchik on charges of attacking a police officer

Armenia sentences soldier for deadly 2023 barrack fire that took lives of 15 service members

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

For Georgia’s courts, dissent is more dangerous than violence

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 18 September 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org